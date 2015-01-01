पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या:बदमाशों ने जिप सदस्य के बेटे को गोली मारी, मौत

सरायरंजनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गंगापुर भोनू चौक पर लेनदेन के विवाद में हत्या

मुसरीघरारी थाना क्षेत्र के गंगापुर भोनू चौक के पास सोमवार शाम बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर जिला परिषद सदस्य मंजू देवी के पुत्र नवनीत कुमार सिंह उर्फ पिंटम सिंह (30) को गोलीमार कर जख्मी कर दिया। पटना में उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। वह फतेपुर गांव का रहने वाला है। पिंटू को सिने व पेट में चार गोली लगी थी। पिंटू को गंभीर स्थिति में शहर के एक निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया। जहां से उसे पटना रेफर कर दिया गया था। उधर, घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश पिस्टल लहराते हुए ताजपुर की ओर फरार हो गए।

बदमाशों की संख्या तीन बताई गई है जो एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मौके से नाइन एमएम पिस्टल का छह खोखा बरामद किया है। सदर डीएसपी प्रीतिश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। पिंटू का शराब कारोबार में भी पूर्व में नाम आया था। घटना के पीछे अवैध शराब कारोबार से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। घटना का कारण लेनदेन हो सकता है। पुलिस घटना के सभी बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही है। एक वर्ष भी बदमाशों ने जिला परिषद सदस्य मंजू को लाटबसेपुरा गांव के पास गोली मार कर जख्मी कर दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें