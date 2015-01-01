पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:सरायरंजन में निर्वाचन की सामग्री के साथ रवाना हुए मतदान कर्मी

सरायरंजन4 घंटे पहले
सरायरंजन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कुल 409 मतदान केंद्रों के लिए प्रयुक्त मतदान कर्मियों के बीच मतदान सामग्रियों के साथ रवाना किया गया। केएसआर कॉलेज सरायरंजन के परिसर में दो प्रखंडों के लिए सभी को मतदान से संबंधित सामग्री के साथ-साथ कोविड– 19 किट एवं डस्टबिन भी मुहैया कराई गई । सरायरंजन प्रखंड के 259 मतदान केंद्रों के साथ-साथ विद्यापति नगर प्रखंड के 150 केंद्रों पर प्रतिनियुक्ति पीठासीन पदाधिकारी तथा अन्य कर्मियों ने उपस्थिति दर्ज और सामग्री के साथ निर्धारित वाहनों से मतदान केंद्रों की ओर रवाना हुए । मौके पर सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह सरायरंजन प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी गंगासागर सिंह, विद्यापतिनगर के प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी संतोष कुमार, सरायरंजन अंचलाधिकारी विजय कुमार तिवारी आदि थे।

