पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारियां पूरी:सरायरंजन में विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियां पूरी

सरायरंजन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तृतीय चरण में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासनिक स्तर पर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में निष्पक्ष मतदान करने को लेकर प्रशासन पूरी तरह से तत्पर हैं। सरायरंजन विधानसभा के 409 मतदान केंद्रों पर कुल 2 लाख 79 हजार 777 मतदाता 7 नवंबर को अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे । इसमें पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या 1 लाख हर 48 हजार 997 है । वहीं महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 1 लाख 30 हजार 773 तथा ट्रांसजेंडर मतदाताओं की संख्या 7 है । शनिवार की सुबह 7 बजे से इन मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान शुरू होगा , जो शाम 6 बजे तक संपन्न होगा। इस संबंध में सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी गंगासागर सिंह ने बताया कि शनिवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए डाले जाने वाले वोट को लेकर सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। चुनावशांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष तरीके से संपन्न कराने के लिए प्रशासन कटिबद्ध है । सेक्टर पदाधिकारियों व जोनल पदाधिकारियों देखरेख में चुनाव कराया जाएगा। कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच सरायरंजन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर चुनाव सामग्री जैसे बैनर ,पोस्टर, बोर्ड आदि भेजे गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें