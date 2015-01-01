पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाइक चालक घायल:अनियंत्रित बाइक की ठोकर से मामा-भांजे की मौत, बाइक चालक घायल

सरायरंजनएक घंटा पहले
  • मामा–भांजा दोनों घर से पैदल ही एनएच-28 होते हुए छठ घाट जा रहे थे

मुसरीघरारी थाना क्षेत्र के फतेहपुर स्थित एनएच-28 पर शनिवार अलसुबह एक अनियंत्रित बाइक की ठोकर से पैदल चल रहे मामा– भांजा की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान मुसरीघरारी थाने के फतेहपुर नया टोला निवासी राजेश कुमार रंजन के पुत्र आर्यन राज( 05) एवं मामा की पहचान पटोरी थाना क्षेत्र के बांदे करनौती निवासी स्व. जगदीश प्रसाद के पुत्र कुंदन कुमार (18 वर्ष ) के रूप में की गई। घटना के संबंध में बताया गया है कि मामा–भांजा दोनों घर से पैदल ही एनएच 28 होते हुए एक तालाब किनारे छठ व्रत को देखने जा रहे थे।

इस बीच ताजपुर से आ रही एक अनियंत्रित बाइक ने उन दोनों को जबरदस्त ठोकर मार दिया। भांजा की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं उसके मामा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायल को मुसरीघरारी स्थित एक निजी क्लिनिक में प्राथमिक उपचार के पश्चात पटना रेफर किया गया। वहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। ग्रामीणों ने ठोकर मारने वाले बाइक चालक को पकड़ कर घर के अंदर बंद कर दिया।

