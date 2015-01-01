पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 तारीख को मतदान केंद्र पर शिविर:मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के लिए 11 तक करें आवेदन

शिवहरएक घंटा पहले
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश के आलोक में बुधवार को शिवहर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निर्वाचक सूची का प्रारूप प्रकाशन किया गया। सूची के अनुसार शिवहर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल निर्वाचकों की संख्या 302944 है। जिसमें पुरुष 160468, महिला 142460 एवं तृतीय लिंग के 16 लोग शामिल है। बताया गया है कि योग्यता तिथि जनवरी 2021 के आधार पर निर्वाचक या मतदाता सूची में नाम पंजीकरण, विलोपन, संशोधन, स्थानांतरण को दावा/आपत्ति का अंतिम तिथि 11 जनवरी है।

इस दौरान योग्यता प्राप्त व्यक्ति निर्वाचक सूची में अपना नाम पंजीकरण को प्रपत्र 6 भरकर बीएलओ को देंगे। नाम विलोपन को प्रपत्र 7, नाम एवं अन्य विवरणी में सुधार को प्रपत्र 8 एवं एक भाग से दूसरे भाग में स्थानांतरण को प्रपत्र 8(क) भरकर बीएलओ के पास देना है। साथ ही लोग भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के वेबसाइट www.nvsp.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन भी कर सकते हैं।

बताया गया है कि 10 जनवरी को मतदान केंद्र पर विशेष शिविर का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा। सहायक निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी/निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी द्वारा दावा आपत्ति का निराकरण 11 फरवरी तक किया जाना है। निर्वाचक सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी दिवाकर दास ने दी है।

