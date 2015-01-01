पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:बाइक की आमने-सामने की टक्कर, 6 घायल

शिवहर2 घंटे पहले
पिपराही थाना क्षेत्र के कमरौली बाजार के समीप एनएच 104 सड़क पर शुक्रवार की देर शाम दो बाइक की आमने-सामने की टक्कर हाे गयी। इसमें आधा दर्जन युवक घायल हो गए। जिसमें दो की स्थिति गंभीर देख डॉक्टर ने रेफर कर दिया है। नगर पंचायत शिवहर के वार्ड नंबर 10, लक्ष्मीपुर के चार लड़के मोटरसाइकिल पर बागमती नदी डूबा घाट से छठ देखकर लौट रहे थे। इसी क्रम में शिवहर की ओर से कमरौली निवासी एक मोटरसाइकिल पर दो युवक जा रहा था। तभी हादसा हुआ।

