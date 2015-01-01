पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव रिजल्ट:चेतन आनंद को सर्वाधिक तो नथुनी महतो को सबसे कम वोट

शिवहर4 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार सर्वाधिक 73143 मत राजद प्रत्याशी चेतन आनंद को मिला है। जबकि दूसरे स्थान पर रहे एनडीए प्रत्याशी मोहम्मद सरफुद्दीन को 36457 मतों से संतोष करना पड़ा। तीसरे स्थान पर लोजपा के विजय कुमार पांडेय ने 18748 मत प्राप्त किए। जबकि चौथे स्थान पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी राधा गुप्ता उर्फ बच्चू ने 14178 मत प्राप्त किया। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे कम ऑल इंडिया फॉरवर्ड ब्लॉक के उम्मीदवार नथुनी महतो उर्फ नथुनी चौधरी मूर्तिकार को मात्र 810 मत मिले।

जबकि बसपा प्रत्याशी संजीव कुमार गुप्ता को 4049 मत, बज्जिकांचल विकास पार्टी के उम्मीदवार अमरेंद्र कुमार को 1049, राष्ट्रीय सेकुलर मजलिस पार्टी के उम्मीदवार मोहम्मद मंत्जीर आलम को 940, जन अधिकार पार्टी के मोहम्मद वामिक को 3415, द पुलूरल्स पार्टी के रंजीव कुमार झा को 1248 मत मिले हैं।

