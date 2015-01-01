पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:छठ व्रतियों ने विधि-विधान से किया खरना

शिवहर2 घंटे पहले
  • खरना के साथ ही 36 घंटे का व्रत शुरू, छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई अंतिम चरण में

लोक आस्था के चार दिवसीय पर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को व्रतियों ने खरना किया। खरना का मतलब शुद्धिकरण होता है। दरअसल, जो व्यक्ति छठ का व्रत करता है, उसे इस पर्व के पहले दिन यानी नहाय-खाय वाले दिन पूरा दिन उपवास रखना होता है। इस दिन केवल एक ही समय भोजन किया जाता है। यह शरीर से लेकर मन तक सभी को शुद्ध करने का प्रयास होता है। इसकी पूर्णता अगले दिन होती है। इसी के चलते इसे खरना कहा जाता है। खरना के दिन व्रतियों ने साफ मन से अपने कुल देवता और छठ मैया की पूजा की। खरना से ही 36 घंटे का व्रत शुरू हो गया। यह व्रत तब समाप्त होता है, जब उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। गुरुवार को व्रत रखने वाली महिलाअाें ने शाम को स्नान किया और विधि-विधान से मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर आम की लकड़ी से रोटी और गुड़ की खीर का प्रसाद बनाया। सोनबरसा| प्रखंड क्षेत्र की मढ़िया तथा भलुआहा पंचायत की मुखिया अनिता देवी व मुकेश साह ने छठ पर्व को लेकर करीब चार हजार जरुरतमंदों छठव्रतियों के बीच साड़ी व पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया। मढ़िया में मुखिया अनिता देवी के नेतृत्व में समाजसेवी बीरेंद्र कुमार एवं आलोक कुमार ने सैकड़ों गरीब व्रतियों में साड़ी व पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया। साथ ही भलुआहा पंचायत के मुखिया मुकेश साह ने पत्नी शिवानी देवी के साथ मिलकर पंचायत के विभिन्न गांवों में पहुंचकर 3151 व्रतियों में सुपली, साड़ी, अगरबत्ती, मोमबत्ती, माचिस एवं नारियल का वितरण किया।

छठ घाटों पर आंगनबाड़ी के माध्यम से पोषण के बारे में दी जाएगी जानकारी

जिले को कुपोषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से पोषण के प्रति जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर नदी व पोखर के घटों पर पोषण के बारे में महिलाओं को जानकारी दी जाएगी। अपर चिकित्सक पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुरेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि छठ घाटों पर आने वाले व्रतियों को पोषण का संदेश देकर पोषण के प्रति व्यापक स्तर पर जागरूकता लाया जायेगा। कहा कि महापर्व छठ पूजा के दौरान जन-जागरूकता एवं व्यवहार परिवर्तन लाने के लिए पोषण संबंधित संदेशों को प्रदर्शित किया जाएगा। ताकि आमजनों को पोषण के बारे में सही-सही जानकारी मिल सके।

