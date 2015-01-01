पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:आज से 1 जनवरी 2021 तक मतदाता सूची में जुड़वा सकते हैं नाम : डीएम

शिवहर12 मिनट पहले
  • विभिन्न राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधियों ने सहयोग की सहमति दी

जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिला पदाधिकारी अवनीश कुमार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट के सभाकक्ष में मंगलवार को विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 से संबंधित राजनीतिक दलों के अध्यक्ष सचिव के साथ बैठक की गई । इसमें अर्हता तिथि 1 जनवरी 2021 के आधार पर निर्वाचन सूची का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 की रूपरेखा बताया गया ।

कहा कि 16 दिसंबर बुधवार को एकीकृत पारूप निर्वाचक नामावली का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। दावे आपत्ति दर्ज करने की तिथि भी 16 दिसंबर से 11 जनवरी तक किया जाएगा। वहीं विशेष अभियान दिवस स्पेशल 27 दिसंबर रविवार एवं 10 जनवरी रविवार को किया जाएगा । जबकि दावे आपत्तियों का निराकरण एक फरवरी तक किया जा सकता है। जबकि निर्वाचक नामावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन एक फरवरी 2021 सोमवार को किया जाएगा।

कहा कि अर्हता प्राप्ति योग्य नागरिकों का निर्वाचक सूची में पंजीकरण 1 जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष पूरा कर लेने वाले आहर्ता प्राप्त योग नागरिकों का निर्वाचक सूची में पंजीकरण किया जाना है। निर्वाचक सूची में पंजीकरण हेतु आहर्ता प्राप्त नागरिक प्रपत्र 6 भरकर बीएलओ को दे सकते हैं या भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की वेबसाइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। मृत दोहरी प्रविष्टि स्थानांतरित निर्वाचकों का नियमानुसार निर्वाचन सूची से विलोपन की कार्रवाई भी किया जाना है।

