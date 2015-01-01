पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम:शिवहर में खरीदारी को बाजार निकले लोग जाम में फंस रहे

शिवहर2 घंटे पहले
छठ महापर्व को लेकर गुरुवार को शहर के अधिकांश सड़कें व बाजार जाम के चपेट में रहा। जाम के कारण छठ की खरीदारी करने वाले लोगों को काफी मुश्किल हुई।खरीदारी के लिए निकले लोगों का अधिकांश समय जाम में बर्बाद हो गया। छठ को लेकर बाजार की सड़कों के फुटपाथ पर फल व पूजन सामग्री की दुकानें सजने के कारण भी लोग जाम में फंसे रहे। शहर के थाना रोड, राजस्थान चौक, गांधी चौक, ब्रह्म स्थान चौक, सब्जी मंडी गेट, रजिस्ट्री चौक आदि जगहों पर सड़कों पर दिन भर जाम लगा रहा।

वहीं ट्रैफिक पुलिस जाम से जूझते दिखे। कई इलाकों में सुबह से देर शाम तक जाम लगा रहा। सुबह 9 बजे से ही प्रमुख सड़कों व बाजारों में जाम लगना शुरू हो गया। प्रमुख शहरों के अलावा गलिया भी जाम के चपेट मे रहा।कई घंटों तक सड़कों पर गाड़ियों की लंबी कतारें लगी रही। विलंब होने पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग अपनी गाड़ियों को खाली जगह में लगाकर लोग पैदल ही खरीदारी व अन्य कार्यों के लिए निकल पड़े।

पूर्व मुखिया ने छठ व्रतियों के बीच नकद राशि व साड़ी का किया वितरण

पिपराही| प्रखंड क्षेत्र की कुअमा पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया संजय कुमार वर्मा उर्फ डब्बू ने पंचायत में आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर जरूरतमंदों के बीच नगद राशि एवं साड़ी का वितरण किया। कुमार ने कहा कि गरीब असहाय लोगों को लॉकडाउन होने के कारण त्योहारों के अवसर पर पूजन सामग्री खरीदने में काफी परेशानी हो रही थी। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही हमलोगों ने लोगों के बीच सामग्री व नगद रुपए का वितरण किया। कहा कि पंचायत के करीब सभी वार्ड में 180 गरीब, असहाय एवं विधवा महिलाओं के बीच साड़ी का वितरण किया। इसके साथ ही नारायणपुर, बनवीर, बटकपुर, मीनापुर, बलहा, छतौना आदि गांवों में लोगों के बीच सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। मौके पर रामजी साहनी, छेदी राय, रामनाथ चौधरी, अजय यादव, नीरज कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

विधि व्यवस्था रखने के लिए अधिकारियों को दिया निर्देश

पिपराही| प्रखंड कार्यालय में बीडीअाे वाशिद हुसैन की अध्यक्षता में छठ महापर्व को लेकर थानाध्यक्ष समेत सभी जनप्रतिनिधि की बैठक अायोजित की गई। बीडीअाे वाशिद हुसैन ने कहा कि छठ व्रतियों के लिए सभी प्रकार की सुविधा मुहैया कराई गई है। साथ ही घाटों पर सफाई एवं विधि व्यवस्था चुस्त-दुरुस्त रखने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है। वहीं स्थानीय पूजा समितियों को हर साल की तरह इस बार भी नगर से घाट के रास्तों तक बिजली-बत्ती, रास्तों की सफाई सहित घाटों में पानी के अंदर बांस-बल्लों से बैरिकेडिंग करने का पूरा इंतजाम करने के लिए निर्देश दिया गया है। साथ ही घाटों पर मास्क का इस्तेमाल करने एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया है। मौके पर अंचलाधिकारी पुष्पलता कुमारी, पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी रूपलाल मंडल, अख्तर मुखिया आदि मौजूद थे।

