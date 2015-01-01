पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांसद की अपील:शिवहर सांसद रमा देवी हुईं कोरोना पॉजिटिव, होम आइसोलेशन में गईं

शिवहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संपर्क में आगे लोग कराएं जांच, ताकि संक्रमण न फैले

ठंड बढ़ते ही शिवहर व सीतामढ़ी जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में फिर से बढ़ोतरी होने लगी है। रविवार को शिवहर की भाजपा सांसद रमा देवी की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसकी जानकारी खुद सांसद रमा देवी ने ट्वीट करते हुए दी है। सांसद ने बताया कि दीपावली मनाने को लेकर वह दिल्ली गई हुई थी। दिल्ली पहुंचने के कुछ दिन बाद से ही उनकी तबीयत खराब होने लगी।

बुखार, सर्दी और खांसी हो रही थी। सामान्य दवा से ठीक नहीं होने पर उन्होंने पर डॉक्टरों से सलाह ली। डॉक्टर द्वारा कोरोना जांच कराई गई। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके साथ ही डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर उन्होंने खुद को दिल्ली में होम आइसोलेट कर कर लिया है। उन्हें दवा की किट दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि रविवार को दोबारा कोरोना की जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया है।

जिसकी रिपोर्ट जल्द ही आ जाएगी। फिलहाल वे पहले से बेहतर महसूस कर रही हैं, फिर भी दिल्ली स्थित आवास पर होम आइसोलेशन में है। सांसद ने पिछले दिनों उनके संपर्क में आए हुए लोगों से कोरोना जांच कराने की अपील की है। साथ ही खुद ही होम आइसोलेशन में चले जाने की सलाह दी है। ताकि इससे औरों में संक्रमण के खतरा को कम किया जा सके।
सीतामढ़ी में पांच नए पॉजिटिव मरीज की हुई पुष्टि, अब तक 3575 लोग हुए संक्रमित
सीतामढ़ी| जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी जारी है। रविवार को जिले के अस्पतालों में मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कुल 2725 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। इसमें मात्र 5 नए काेरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इसकी जानकारी कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने दी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिले में 3575 कोरोना मरीज मिले चुके हैं। इसमें 3511 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए हैं, जबकि 10 मरीज की मौत हो चुकी है। फिलहाल जिले में 54 एक्टिव केस हैं। कहा कि जिले में अब तक तीन लाख तीन हजार 703 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई है।

शिवहर में 1279 लोग हो चुके हैं संक्रमित
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राजदेव प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमिताें की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी शुरू हो गई है। रविवार को जिले में 3 नए कोरोना संंक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। अब तक जिले के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कुल एक लाख 19 हजार 097 लोगों के कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गई। इसमें 1279 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसमें 1274 लोग कोरोना को पराजित कर पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए हैं, जबकि एक मरीज की मौत हो चुकी है। फिलहाल शिवहर में मात्र पांच केस एक्टिव हैं।

