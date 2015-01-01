पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • The Amount For The Ram Temple Will Be Deposited And Sent To The Construction Committee

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक का आयोजन:राम मंदिर के लिए राशि जमा कर निर्माण समिति काे भेजी जाएगी

शिवहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राम मंदिर निर्माण समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई

राम मंदिर निर्माण जिला अभियान समिति के अध्यक्ष राकेश तिवारी की अध्यक्षता में बिशुनपुर के किशनदेव गगौली मठ परिसर में बुधवार को बैठक की गयी। बैठक में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ, विश्व हिंदू परिषद, बजरंग दल, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। इस दौरान प्रत्येक पंचायत में 11 सदस्यीय अभियान समिति, प्रत्येक गांव में अभियान प्रमुख सह प्रमुख की नियुक्ति करने पर विचार विमर्श किया गया।

इस दौरान विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिला अध्यक्ष अशोक उपाध्याय, राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के जिला कार्यवाह विनोद कुमार उर्फ हरि जी, विश्व हिंदू परिषद शिवहर-सीतामढ़ी के संरक्षक, शिवहर जिला अभियान समिति के अध्यक्ष राकेश तिवारी, भाजपा नेता व अभियान समिति के कोषाध्यक्ष ठाकुर रत्नाकर राणा, शिवहर नगर व्यवसायिक राधाकांत गुप्ता उर्फ बच्चू, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष सह प्रवक्ता विनय कुमार सिंह ने अभियान को लेकर अपने सुझाव रखें। राकेश तिवारी ने कहा कि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए जिले से प्रत्येक हिंदू परिवार से राशि संग्रह कर अयोध्या मंदिर निर्माण समिति के पास भेजा जाएगा।

सभी मठ, मंदिर के पुजारी इस अभियान समिति के सदस्य होंगे। वही मीडिया प्रभारी की जिम्मेदारी विनय कुमार सिंह को दिया गया। कार्यक्रम में जिला सह प्रमुख अरुण कुमार, राकेश सिंह, नीतेश गिरी, रूप नारायण साह, जितेंद्र सिंह, सुरेश कुमार गुप्ता, महंत मनोज गिरी, संजय पांडेय, रामस्वार्थ साह, आचार्य मणिकांत सिंह, राजकुमार पटेल, गौरव कुमार सिंह, बिंदु पटेल, उप मुखिया नंद किशोर सिंह, मुकेश कुमार सिंह, गौरी शंकर ठाकुर, विश्वनाथ सहनी आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें