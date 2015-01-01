पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:मतदान अधिकारियों के मानदेय का भुगतान हो शीघ्र : अभय सिंह

शिवहर4 घंटे पहले
बेलसंड विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हुए चुनाव से संबंधित मतदान पदाधिकारियों के मानदेय का भुगतान अब तक नहीं किया गया है। शिक्षक न्याय मोर्चा ने इसे दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया है। इसे प्रशासनिक लापरवाही करार दिया है। शिक्षक न्याय मोर्चा के प्रदेश महासचिव अभय कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि पहले चुनावों में चुनाव कराने जाने के पूर्व ही सभी मतदान कर्मियों के नगद मानदेय का भुगतान कर दिया जाता था। जिस कारण चुनाव कराने जाने में उन्हें परेशानी नहीं होती थी। किंतु, इस बार समय पर मानदेय भुगतान नहीं किया गया। अब जबकि गत 3 नवम्बर को विधानसभा चुनाव कार्य संपन्न कराकर सभी मतदान पदाधिकारी आ चुके हैं, फिर भी मानदेय का राशि का भुगतान नहीं किया जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

