विरोध:किसान जब भी एकजुट हुए हैं, देश में बड़ा परिवर्तन आया है, किया जाएगा चरणबद्ध आंदोलन : शंभू शरण

शिवहरएक घंटा पहले
  • बिहार किसान कामगार संगठन की ओर से कृषि कानून के विरोध में दिया गया धरना, दर्जनों थे मौजूद
  • पहले से ही परेशान किसानों को कृषि कानून लाकर कृषि को कारपोरेट के हवाले कर रहे हैं

बिहार किसान कामगार संगठन के तत्वावधान में स्थानीय किशोरी आश्रम शहीद स्मारक परिसर में कृषि कानून के विरोध में धरना दिया गया। जिसमें दर्जनों की संख्या में किसान और नौजवान सम्मिलित हुए। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता पूर्व जिला पार्षद अजब लाल चौधरी तथा संचालन में मुकुन्द प्रकाश मिश्र ने किया।

किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए राइटर राकेश ने कहा कि देशभर के किसान हक के लिए आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। पहले से ही परेशान किसानों को नया कृषि कानून लाकर कृषि को कारपोरेट के हवाले किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आंदोलन का मुख्य उद्देश्य भारत सरकार से अविलंब पिछले सत्र में पारित तीनों कृषि कानून को निरस्त करवाना है। वही महंत शंभू शरण दास ने कहा कि शिवहर के किसान एकजुट हो गए हैं। किसान जब भी एकजुट हुए हैं, देश में बड़ा परिवर्तन आया है। कार्यक्रम के दौरान विभिन्न वक्ताओं ने किसानों की समस्याओं पर प्रकाश डाला।

कहा गया कि केंद्र सरकार कारपोरेट के इशारे पर काम कर रही है और देश को निजीकरण के तरफ धकेल रही है। इसका हर स्तर पर विरोध होगा। कहा कि आंदोलन चरणबद्ध चलाया जाएगा। मौके पर जफर इकबाल, संजय संघर्ष सिंह, शंकर सिंह, विशाल पटेल, अरविंद कुमार, रवि वर्मा, मुकेश सिंह, संजीव यादव, पंकज कुमार सिंह, धनंजय सहनी, राम विनोद महतो, योगेंद्र पासवान, जयनंदन सहनी, सुधीर कुमार सिंह, नंदकिशोर राम, मुरली मनोहर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

