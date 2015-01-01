पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाज में परिर्वतन:तरियानी छपरा में जहां दिनदहाड़े गरजती थी बंदूक की गोलियां, आज यहां लहलहा रही है हरियाली

अजय मिलन | शिवहर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज खेतों में उगा रहा सोना, आदर्श पंचायत में रूप में विकसित हो रहा तरियानी छपरा पंचायत
  • 43 लोगों ने किया था सरेंडर, ‘सरकार आपके द्वार’ जैसे महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रम में मिली सफलता

जिले के तरियानी छपरा पंचायत। जहां कभी नक्सली व जातीय हिंसा में बंदूके गरजती थी। जिनके हाथों में हथियार थी आज वहीं हाथ हरियाली की नई इबादत लिख रही है। तरियानी छपरा पंचायत के लोग आधुनिक खेती के साथ पंचायत में चहुमुखी विकास की लकीरें खींच रही है।

पंचायत में पंचायत सरकार भवन, अस्पताल, बैंक, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, स्कूल, थाना, अनाज गोदाम, जन वितरण प्रणाली की दुकाने, डाकघर, पशु चिकित्सा केंद्र संचालित हो रहे है। आधुनिक खेती से किसानों की पैदावार बढ़ी है। यह पंचायत बिहार का मॉडल गांव के रूप में उभरने लगा है। अब विकास की अदभुत हरियाली दिख रही है। दरअसल, इस युगांतकारी बदलाव के पीछे जिला प्रशासन की दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति रही है।
31 लोग जातीय हिंसा के भेंट चढ़े थे : छपरा पंचायत में 90 के दशक में नक्सलवाद के बीज पनपे थे।

इसके बाद यहां आजाद हिंद फौज का गठन किया गया था। करीब दो दशक तक यहां जातीय व उग्रवादी हिंसा में 31 लोगों की हत्या हुई थी। जिसने कालांतर में उग्रवाद का रूप धारण कर लिया। लगभग 6 वर्ष पूर्व जनप्रतिनिधियों की मांग पर जिला प्रशासन ने ‘सरकार आपके द्वार’ जैसे महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की। शिवहर जिले को नक्सलवाद प्रभावित जिला घोषित किया गया। इसके बाद नक्सलियों को समाज की मुख्य धारा से जोड़ने के लिए बेहतर प्रयास किए गए। प्रशासन की ओर से नक्सलवाद की समस्या से निपटने के लिए विकास का साधन अपनाया गया।

दो वर्षों में कोई हत्या नहीं
खूनी रक्त रंजिश की शिकायत में तरियानी छपरा का नाम लिया जाता था। लेकिन पिछले दो वर्षों में यहां कोई हत्या नहीं हुई है। आपसी विवाद को समाज के लोगों द्वारा सुलझाया जाता है। पुलिस पब्लिक के बीच बेहतर तालमेल के कारण यहां छाेटी-छोटी विवाद आपसी सहमति के आधार पर सुलझा लिया जाता है।

तरियानी छपरा के लोगों को पुलिस के प्रति विश्वास दिलाने के लिए लगातार पुलिस पब्लिक संवाद कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया। लोगों का पुलिस पर विश्वास हुआ। यही कारण है कि वहां किसी भी तरह की घटना होने की सूचना लोग पहले पुलिस को देते है। गांव के विकास एवं विधि व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाने के लिए पुलिस ऐसे लोगों को प्रोत्साहित कर रही है। ऐसे लोगों को हर संभव सहायता की जाएगी।
संतोष कुमार, पुलिस अधीक्षक, शिवहर।

सरकार की पहल पर 2016 में 43 लोगों ने किया था सरेंडर
नक्सल प्रभावित इस इलाके में विकास को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार की ओर से पहल शुरू की गई। पुलिस प्रशासन की पहल पर नक्सल से जुड़े 43 लोगों ने वर्ष 2016 में सरेंडर किया था। इनमें अंजनी देवी उर्फ बंगाली चाची, भरत ठाकुर, रामलाल पासवान समेत कई लोग शामिल थे। इन्हें समाज की मुख्य धारा से जोड़ने के लिए सरकार की ओर से पहल की गई। सरकार ने उग्रवाद प्रभावित इलाकों में विकास की रफ्तार को तेज करने की पहल की। आज छपरा बिहार का मॉडल गांव के रूप में उभरने लगा है।

सरकार प्रायोजित योजनाएं हो रही क्रियान्वित : संभवत छपरा पंचायत जिले का आदर्श पंचायत बनने की ओर अग्रसर है। इस इलाके के गरीबी रेखा से नीचे रहने वाले लोगों को वृद्धावस्था पेंशन, रोजगार चाहने वालों को जॉब कार्ड, स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों को छात्रवृत्ति, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के लिए भवन के साथ-साथ सभी विद्यालयों में प्राप्त शिक्षक उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। भूमि विवादों को निपटाने के लिए विशेष शिविर लगाकर दाखिल खारिज करवाए जा रहे हैं। आधुनिक खेती के किसानों को किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड, ट्रैक्टर, कृषि उपकरण आदि उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने इस इलाके की पांचों पंचायतों को आदर्श बनाने के लिए करीब 20 करोड़ रुपए दिए। जिससे गांव में पक्की सड़कों और नालियों का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है।

