दिशा-निर्देश:छठ पूजा समितियों को सीओ व थानाध्यक्ष से लेना होगा परमिशन, खतरनाक घाटों पर जाने को रोक

  नगर परिषद में बनेगा एक माॅडल छठ घाट, एसडीएम कार्यालय में हुई अनुमंडल शांति समिति की बैठक

हिन्दुओं के महान पर्व छठ पूजा के आयोजन को लेकर एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को अनुमंडल शांति समिति की बैठक हुई। बैठक में शामिल सदस्यों को संबोधित करते हुए एसडीएम ने कोरोना को लेकर पूजा के लिए जारी सरकार निर्देर्शों का अक्षरशः अनुपालन करने की अपील की। भीड़ से बचते हुए दो गज दूरी व मास्क है जरूरी के नारे को अपने जेहन में शामिल करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को यह बात बताना है वे अपने व अपने परिवार के स्वास्थ्य का खयाल रखते हुए भीड़ का हिस्सा न बनें। यथासंभव लोग अपने घर पर ही व्यवस्था कर पूजा संपादित करें। विशेष परिस्थिति में घाट पर पूजा के लिए जाएं। सभी पूजा समितियों को अपने सीओ व स्थानीय थानाध्यक्षों से पूजा आयोजन के लिए परमिशन लेना आवश्यक है। साथ ही घाटों पर सामाजिक दूरी व मास्क का अधिक से अधिक प्रयोग करना है। खतरनाक घाटों पर पूजा आयोजन के लिए अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। वैसे घाटों की सूची बनाकर जिला को भेजना है।  वहां गोताखोरों की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही सभी घाटों पर गहरे पानी से बचने के लिए बैरिकेडिंग भी करना आवश्यक है। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में नगर परिषद व ग्रामीण परिक्षेत्र में पंचायत स्तर से सफाई का कार्य करना है। नगर परिषद में विगत चुनाव के तर्ज पर एक माॅडल छठ घाट भी बनाया जाएगा। जहां कोरोना गाइडलाइन के शत प्रतिशत अनुपालन पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही अन्य घाटों के साफ सफाई के लिए भी संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश जारी किए गए। जो लोग भी इन निर्देर्शों को उल्लंघन करेंगे उनपर आपदा एपीडेमिक एक्ट के तहत समुचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैठक में एसडीपीओ शिवेंद्र कुमार अनुभवी, इओ नगर परिषद संतोष कुमार रजक, एमओआईसी एन के साह सहित ई. किशोर कुमार, सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद, मुन्ना कुमार शाही, जीतेन्द्र झा चूमन सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

