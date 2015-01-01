पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़झाला:जीविका के खाते से ‌‌27 लाख रुपए की अवैध निकासी की रकम पहुंच सकती है करोड़ के पार

सिकरहना14 घंटे पहले
  • बैंक के अधिकारी स्पष्ट रूप से नहीं बता रहे कुछ, सहायक प्रबंधक अबतक हैं गायब
  • पिछले चार दिनों से मामले की चल रही जांच, जल्द ही होगा खुलासा

ढाका प्रखंड के दलपत विशुनपुर में अवस्थित सेंट्रल बैंक स्थित जीविका के खाते हुई 27 लाख रुपए को अवैध रूप से आरटीजीएस किए जाने का मामला गहराता जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि गबन करोड़ों में की गई है। हालांकि बैंक के अधिकारी जांच किए जाने की बात बता कर अभी कुछ भी कहने से इनकार कर रहे हैं।

मामले को लेकर जीविका के अधिकारी व बैंक के अधिकारी भी मौन साधे हुए हैं। बैंक द्वारा पहले तो यह बात बताया गया कि शनिवार और रविवार के कारण छुट्टी है। सोमवार को ही कुछ स्पष्ट हो पाएगा। इधर सोमवार को संबंधित अधिकारीगण कुछ भी कहने से बचते रहे। बैंक प्रबंधक ने कहा कि कुछ खास अपडेट के बारे में यह जीविका या हमारे बड़े अधिकारी ही बताएंगे।

वहीं जीविका के बीपीएम का कहना है कि बैंक के अधिकारी सिर्फ गायब उत्पल आनंद के खाते की जांच कर ले कि उसके खाते में कहां कहां से कितनी रकम का ट्रांजेक्शन हुआ है तो मामला स्पष्ट हो जाएगा। सोमवार को पिछले दिनों से छुट्टी पर गए प्रबंधक विकास कुमार ने योगदान कर लिया है। पताही के बखरी के जागृत जिविका समूह 11 दिसंबर को बैलेंस चेक कराने गया तो उसके खाते में महज दो लाख की जानकारी मिली। इस दौैरान पता चला कि उनके खाता से 27 लाख रूपए आरटीजीएस किया गया है।

तब बैंक प्रबंधन ने जिविका समूह कोे कहा कि आपने हीं पैसा इंटरनेट बैंकिग से ट्रांसफर किया होगा। लेकिन जब जिविका वालों ने कहा कि उनके खाता में इंटरनेट बैंकिग की सुविधा नहीं ले रखी है, जिसके बाद हड़कंप मचा। इधर पुलिस को आवेदन दिए जाने के पांच दिन बाद भी लापता सहायक प्रबंधक उत्पल आनंद का अबतक कुछ अता पता नहीं लग पाया है। अधिकांश बड़े खाताधारी अपना बैलेस चेक कराने बैंक पहुंच रहे हैं।

2 दिसंबर को मौखिक व 5 को लिखित दी गई थी सूचना
सेंट्रल बैंक के आरएम ने बताया कि सहायक प्रबंधक उत्पल आनंद के गायब होने के बाद ढ़ाका थाना को दो दिसंबर को मौखिक रूप से गायब होने की जानकारी दी गई थी। उसके बाद बैंक ने पांच दिसंबर को थानें इसकी लिखित सूचना दी। लेकिन अभी तक कार्रवाई शून्य है। बताया जाता है कि दलपत विशुनपुर बैंक के काफी सारे खाता से छोटी बड़ी रकम की निकासी की गई है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार यह सकम करोड़ों में हो सकती है। सभी पैसा आरटीजीएस के माध्यम से सहायक बैंक प्रबंधक उत्पल आनंद के खाते में ट्रांसफर हुई बताई जा रही है।

पूरे मामले की जांच कराई जा रही है. दो से तीन दिन में जांच रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी। इसके बाद गबन की राशि के बारे में पता चल पाएगा।
अनिल अग्निहोत्री, आरएम, सेंट्रल बैंक, मोतिहारी

