कोजागरा आज:शांति, सुख, समृद्धि व वैभव प्राप्ति के लिए शरद पूर्णिमा पर धन वैभव की देवी लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर होती है विशेष पूजा

सिकरहना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मैथिल नव विवाहित युवकों के यहां खास चहल-पहल, मध्य रात्रि तक जगने का विधान

आज कोजागरा है। देश के कई अन्य हिस्सों सहित खासकर बिहार के कोसी क्षेत्र, मिथिलांचल, चंपारण सहित नेपाल तराई क्षेत्र में अश्विन पूर्णिमा को मनाया जाने वाला यह पूजा काफी प्रचलित है। शांति, सुख, समृद्धि व वैभव प्राप्ति हेतु शरद पूर्णिमा के मौके पर देवी लक्ष्मी की विशेष पूजा करने का प्रचलन एक अरसे से कायम है। कहीं कहीं तो इस मौके पर माता की लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर विधिवत पूजन भी किया जाता है। आज की रात मध्य रात्रि तक जगने का विधान है। खासकर मैथिल समुदाय में इस पूजा का विशेष महत्व है।

आज के दिन इस वर्ष विवाहित हुए मैथिल युवकों के यहां विशेष चहल-पहल होती है। निश्चित तौर पर उनके यहां यह आयोजन होता है। दुल्हन के यहां से दूल्हा के यहां यथाशक्ति मीठे पकवानों का भार व चुमावन डाला, छाता, छड़ीं, केला, पान, मखान आदि लाया जाता है। धन वैभव की देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा का विधान इसलिए है कि नवविवाहित वरवधू का जीवन आभावों से दूर धनधान्य से संपन्न होकर व्यतीत हो। सकल कामना की पूर्ति के लिए भगवान सत्यनारायण के पूजा का भी विधान है।

दरवाजे पर स्वास्तिक बनाने का है विधान
बड़हरवा निवासी पंडित आचार्य नरेश कुमार शास्त्री ने बताया कि इस पर्व को कौमुदी उत्सव के भी नाम से जाना जाता है। इसका प्रचलन त्रेता युग से है। भगवान रामसीता के विवाह के समय से इसका प्रचलन है। शास्त्रों में ऐसा वर्णन है कि निशीथे वरदा लक्ष्मीः को जागर्तिति भाषिणी। जगाति भ्रमते तस्यां लोकचेष्टावलोकिनी।। तस्मै वित्तं प्रयक्षामि यो जागर्ति महीतले।। अर्थात धन, संपदा व वैभव की देवी माता लक्ष्मी मध्य रात्रि में भूतल पर वेगवान होकर विचरण करती हैं। जो लोग श्रद्धा भक्ति के साथ उनकी भक्ति में उन्हें लीन मिलते हैं, वे उन्हें धन संपदाओं से युक्त करती हैं। वे रात में जाग रहे लोगों को अपना विशेष आशीर्वाद प्रदान करती हैं। इसलिए ही इस पर्व को कोजागरा की संज्ञा दी गई है।

