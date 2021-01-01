पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:आठवें दिन जिले के 18 केंद्रों पर 1350 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगाया गया टीका

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग कर रहा टीकाकरण सत्र

कोरोना वैक्सीन के टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण के आठवें दिन मंगलवार को जिले के 18 केन्द्रों पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मियों को टीका दिया गया। जिले के तीनों केन्द्रों पर सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक कुल 1350 कर्मियों को टीकाकरण किया गया। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. एके झा ने बताया कि आगामी 9 फरवरी तक जिले में सभी टीकाकरण सत्रों पर कुल 13 हजार 605 कर्मियों को टीका देने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया। जबकि अब तक मात्र 4061 कर्मियों को टीकाकरण दिया गया है। हालांकि उक्त लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए विभाग लगातार लोगों को टीका लेने के लिए जागरूक कर रही है। साथ ही टीकाकरण सत्र पर पहुंचकर टीका लेने के लिए अपील कर रही है। विभाग द्वारा 9 तक पंजीकृत किए गए 13 हजार 605 कर्मियों को टीका देने का लक्ष्य है। लेकिन, अब तक मात्र 4061 कर्मियों ने ही टीका लिया है।

