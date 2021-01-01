पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव से पहले की गई गड़बड़ी:मतदाता सूची में मुजौलिया के 253 लोगों का नाम दूसरे वार्ड में जोड़ा, इसका जताया विरोध

सीतामढ़ी8 घंटे पहले
  • गड़बड़ी दूर नहीं किए जाने पर ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर डीएम से करेंगे शिकायत
  • आपत्ति दर्ज कराने के बाद त्रुटियों में किया जाएगा सुधार, दोषियों की होगी पहचान

मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्य के बाद प्रकाशित नए मतदाता सूची ने परिहार प्रखंड के बथुआरा पंचायत स्थित मुजौलिया गांव वार्ड नंबर 12 के सैकड़ों मतदाताओं को बेघर कर दिया है। इसको लेकर आक्रोशित मतदाताओं ने पदाधिकारियों के कार्यशैली के विरुद्ध नारेबाजी करते हुए करीब एक घंटे तक हंगामा किया। कहा कि पदाधिकारियों व कुछ लोगों के मिलीभगत से मतदाता सूची में जानबूझ कर गड़बड़ी की गई है। आनेवाले पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर इस तरह का काम किया गया है।

आगामी पंचायत चुनाव में मतदान से वंचित करने के लिए यह साजिश किया गया है। कहा कि अगर इसमें सुधार नहीं किया गया, तो चरणबद्ध तरीका से आंदोलन किया जाएगा। मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्य के बाद नए मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन किया गया है। इसमें मझौलिया गांव के 253 मतदाताओं का नाम पंचायत के अलग-अलग वार्ड में जोड़ दिया गया है। इस मामले को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने एक संयुक्त हस्ताक्षरयुक्त आवेदन बीडीओ को देकर मतदाता सूची में सुधार की मांग की है। इसमें पूरे मामले की जांच कर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गयी है।

ग्रामीण बोले-नाम नहीं जुड़ा तो धरना-प्रदर्शन होगा

ग्रामीण जगदीश पासवान, कामेन्द्र सिंह, वीरजून पासवान, विकाउ पासवान, फेंकू पासवान, शिवजी पासवान, गीता देवी, मंजू देवी, रंजीत पासवान, सुनीता देवी, मोलाई पासवान, कमली देवी, लालबाबू राउत, ललन राउत, भोला पासवान आदि ग्रामीणों ने बताया है कि इतनी बड़ी गड़बड़ी मानवीय, लिपिकीय अथवा तकनीकी भूल के कारण संभव नहीं है। जान-बूझकर एक साजिश के तहत गड़बड़ी की गई है। उन्होंने गड़बड़ी करनेवालों को चिन्हित कर कार्रवाई की मांग की। कहा कि वर्ष 2016 के पंचायत चुनाव में प्रकाशित मतदाता सूची के अनुसार ही नई सूची प्रकाशित होनी चाहिए। ऐसा नहीं करने पर प्रखंड मुख्यालय जाकर अधिकारियों का घेराव व धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

जांच होगी

नए मतदाता सूची में बड़ी संख्या में मतदाताओं को अलग-अलग वार्ड में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है। इसकी सूचना ग्रामीणों द्वारा दी गई है। इस मामले की जांच कराई जा रही है। गड़बड़ी में सुधार को लेकर अधिकारियों से मिलकर शिकायत की जाएगी। शिकायत दूर नहीं होने पर ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर डीएम से शिकायत की जाएगी।
- राम जानकी बैठा, मुखिया, पंचायत राज मझौलिया।

तकनीकी कारणों से इस तरह की त्रुटियां हो सकती है। इसके लिए 2 फरवरी तक आपत्ति देने का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। आपत्तियों के आलोक में इन लोगों का नाम सुधार कर मतदाता सूची में जोड़ा जाएगा। दोषी कर्मियों की पहचान कर इसकी रिपोर्ट डीएम को दी जाएगी।
संजीव कुमार, बीडीओ परिहार।

