उद्घाटन:आय दोगुनी करने की दिशा में 3 दिवसीय व्यावसायिक मशरूम प्रशिक्षण शिविर शुरू

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  मुरादपुर किसान भवन में जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी ने किया शिविर का उद्घाटन

मुरादपुर स्थित संयुक्त किसान भवन के सभागार में सोमवार को तीन दिवसीय व्यवसायिक मशरूम प्रशिक्षण शिविर शुरू किया गया। शिविर का उद्घाटन जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी अनिल कुमार यादव ने दीप प्रज्जवलित कर किया। इस अवसर पर उन्हाेंने कहा कि किसानों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने एवं उनकी आय दोगुनी करने के दिशा में 3 दिवसीय व्यवसायिक मशरूम प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। मशरूम पौष्टिक गुणों से भरपूर है। इसकी खेती से किसान अधिक लाभ प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा इंद्रजीत कुमार मंडल ने किसानों को प्रोत्साहित करते कहा कि मशरूम की खेती में महिलाओं का योगदान अहम है, इसकी खेती आसानी से की जा सकती है। मौके पर सहायक निदेशक उद्यान नीरज कुमार झा, सहायक निदेशक अभियंत्रण राज बहादूर के अलावा प्रशिक्षक अनुपम झा, बीटीएम आर डी चौरसिया, राजीव धर द्विवेदी व प्रशिक्षु किसान मौजूद थे।

