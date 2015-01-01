पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:शिक्षकों के हड़ताल अवधि के 42 दिनों के वेतन का भुगतान हो : शशिरंजन

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
प्रारंभिक स्कूलों में कार्यरत नियोजित शिक्षकों द्वारा हड़ताल अवधि के कार्यों को पूर्ण कर लिया है। हड़ताल अवधि के सामंजन पूर्ण होने के साथ ही एकमुश्त वेतन भुगतान की मांग की है। शिक्षक अस्मिता बचाओ अभियन समिति के प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि शशिरंजन सुमन ने जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी एवं जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी स्थापना को आवेदन देकर हड़ताल अवधि के वेतन भुगतान एकमुश्त करने की मांग की है। कहा है कि प्रारंभिक स्कूलों के हिंदी स्कूलों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों ने 15 नवंबर तक सामंजन का कार्य पूर्ण कर लिया है।

जबकि उर्दू स्कूलों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों को सामंजन कार्य 20 नवंबर को पूर्ण हो रहा है। विभागीय निर्देश के आलोक में हड़ताल अवधि 17 फरवरी 2020 से 24 मार्च 2020 तक के कुल 37 दिनों एवं 25 मार्च से 31 मार्च तक सात दिनो ंका लंबित अर्थात कुल 42 दिनों के हड़ताल अवधि के वेतन का भुगतान एकमुश्त किया जाए। इस संबंध में पूर्व से निदेशक माध्यमिक शिक्षा एवं निदेशक प्राथमिक शिक्षा द्वारा पत्र जारी किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि छठ पर्व को ध्यान में रखते हुए शिक्षकों के हड़ताल अवधि 42 दिनों के वेतन का भुगतान शीघ्र कराने को लेकर पत्र जारी किया जाए।

