कोविड 19:5 नए काेराेना पॉजिटिव मिले, एक्टिव केस- 42

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • बुधवार काे 2817 लोगों की कोरोना की जांच हुई
  • अब तक 3730 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थहोकर घर लौट चुके हैं

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी जारी है। बुधवार को जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कुल 2817 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। इस दौरान 5 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। जबकि 6 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों ने कोरोना को पराजित कर पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हो गए है।

इसकी जानकारी कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि पांचों कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को इलाज के लिए मेडिकल किट उपलब्ध कराकर होम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3785 हो गई।

इसमें 3730 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए है। जबकि 10 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। फिलहाल जिले में मात्र 42 केस एक्टिव है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में अब तक तीन लाख 73 हजार 637 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी है। वहीं, लोगों से लगातार मास्क लगाने की अपील की जा रही है।

