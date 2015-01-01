पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूक:कला जत्था ने मतदान का % बढ़ाने लिए किया जागरूक

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • नुक्कड़ नाटक के माध्यम वोट का महत्व बताया

जिला प्रशासन के स्वीप कोषांग अन्तर्गत कला जत्था के टीम द्वारा सुदूर इलाकों में लोगों को मतदान के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इस कड़ी में शुक्रवार को कला जत्था टीम द्वारा बथनाहा विधानसभा के डुमरी कला, परिहार विधानसभा के सूतिहारा, बाबुबरन पंचायत व रीगा विधानसभा के बैरगनिया, पताही में नुक्कड़ नाटक का प्रदर्शन किया गया। नुक्कड़ नाटक के माध्यम से मतदाताओं को अनिवार्य रूप से मतदान करने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया।

मतदाताओं को मतदान में भाग लेने के लिए वोटर कार्ड के अतिरिक्त अन्य वैकल्पिक दस्तावेजों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। नुक्कड़ नाटक के अंत में उपस्थित मतदाताओं को मतदाता जागरूकता शपथ भी दिलायी गयी। साथ ही मतदान केंद्र पर वोट करने वक्त मास्क पहनने एवं दो गज की दूरी बनाये रखने की अपील की गई। कार्यक्रम के अंत में लोगों से कोरोना संक्रमण के किसी भी प्रकार के लक्षण महसूस होने पर जिला हेल्पलाइन नंबर 06226-250316 पर सम्पर्क करने की अपील की गई।

