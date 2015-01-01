पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Muzaffarpur
  • Sitamarhi
  • As Soon As The Election Results Came, The Activists And Supporters Who Were Immersed In The Celebration, Greeted Each Other With Roses, Fireworks Continued Till Late Evening

चुनाव परिणाम घोषित:चुनाव नतीजा आते ही जश्न में डूबे कार्यकर्ता व समर्थक, एक-दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकर दी बधाई, देर शाम तक होती रही आतिशबाजी

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार की शाम से ही शहर में पार्टी कार्यकर्ता बाइक से रैली निकालकर खुशी का इजहार करते दिखे

विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आते ही विभिन्न पार्टी के समर्थक व कार्यकर्ता जश्न में डूब गए। नतीजा आने के बाद जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों में जीत का माहौल कायम हो गया है। वहीं, प्रत्याशी के समर्थक घर से बाहर निकलकर सड़कों पर पटाखा फोड़कर जीत का जश्न बना रहे है। साथ ही एक-दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकर जीत की बधाई दे रहे है। मंगलवार की शाम से ही शहर में पार्टी कार्यकर्ता बाइक से रैली निकालकर खुशी का इजहार करते दिखें। विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर लोग पटाखा फोड़कर व एक-दूसरें को गुलाल लगाकर बधाई देने में जुटे रहे। मिथलेश कुमार की जीत पर समर्थकों ने शहर में निकाला जुलूस : सीतामढ़ी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी मिथलेश कुमार की जीत होने पर उनके समर्थक एक-दूसरे को गुलाल लगाते हुए डीजे में डांस करते हुए देखे गए है। जबकि उनके घर के लोगों में खुशी का माहौल कायम हो गया। बधाई देने के लिए उनके घर में लोगों का आना-जाना लगा हुआ है। वहीं मंगलवार की देर शाम उनके समर्थकों ने शहर में जुलूस निकालकर अपनी खुशी का इजहार किया। इस दौरान समर्थक झुमते हुए नजर आए। साथ ही एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी।

उपद्रवी माहौल खराब ना हो इसलिए चौक-चौराहों पर तैनात रहे पुलिस कर्मी
चुनावी नतीजा आने पर उपद्रवियों द्वारा शहर में किसी प्रकार का माहौल खराब नहीं किया जाए, इसके लिए शहर के विभिन्न चोक-चौराहों पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती रही। सभी जगह पुरुष बल के साथ ही महिला कांस्टेबल की भी तैनाती दिखीं। शहर के डुमरा रोड स्थित शंकर चौक, राजोपट्टी स्थित शंकर मंदिर के समीप, कारगिल चौक, मेहसौल चौक, पासवान चौक, बासुश्री हॉल के समीप, महंथसाह चौक, गौशाला चौक व मुरलिया चक में पुलिस बल मुस्तैद दिखें। इस बाबत सर्कल इंस्पेक्टर विजय कुमार यादव ने बताया कि सुरक्षा के लिहाज से पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। शहरी क्षेत्र में कहीं से किसी प्रकार की कोई बड़ी घटना की खबर नहीं मिली है।

