चुनावी तैयारी:नीतीश राज में लोगों पर बढ़ा है जुल्म, इस सरकार का जाना तय : सुनील

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
सीतामढ़ी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी सह निवर्तमान विधायक सुनील कुमार कुशवाहा के समर्थन में लोगों को गोलबंद करने का सिलसिला जारी है। इस क्रम में प्रत्याशी सुनील कुशवाहा ने क्षेत्र के भासर मछहा दक्षिणी, भासर मछहा उत्तरी, भूपभैरो सहित कई पंचायतों में पहुंचकर घर-घर जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाया। साथ ही अपने कार्यकाल में कराये गये विकास कार्यों को बताया। उन्होंने लोगों से एकजुट होकर राजद की सरकार बनाने में मदद मांगी। कहा कि सीतामढ़ी सहित पूरे बिहार में नीतीश की दो इंजन वाली सरकार फेल है। कहीं भी कानून व्यवस्था सही नहीं है। अपराधी बेलगाम है। यहां तक कि पुलिस भी आम लोगों की हत्या कर रही है। सरकार का काम केवल दोषि राजनेताओं और अधिकारियों की रक्षा करना रह गया है। आम लोगों पर जुल्म बढ़ता जा रहा है। जनता चुनाव में सबक सिखायेगी। राम सूरत राय, लालबाबू राय, चंदन कुमार, सुरेंद्र कुमार, प्रभाकर कुमार, पप्पू कुमार आदि थे।

