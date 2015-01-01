पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुर्माना:तंबाकू के खिलाफ चलाया जागरुकता अभियान, आठ लोगों से वसूला जुर्माना

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • तम्बाकू बेचने व खाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ तम्बाकू कोषांग ने चलाया सघन अभियान

जिले में कोरोना महामारी और गंभीर रोगों से बचाव के लिए जिला तम्बाकू कोषांग की ओर मंगलवार को जन जागरुकता अभियान चलाया गया। इसके तहत सदर अस्पताल के आसपास के बाजार में तम्बाकू बेचने एवं खाने वाले लोगों को जागरुक किया गया। इस दौरान तम्बाकू बेचने वाले दुकानदारों को तम्बाकू ना बेचने की हिदायत दी गई। साथ ही दुकानों पर तम्बाकू से संबंधित पोस्टर लगाने को कहा गया। इस संबंध में तम्बाकू नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुनील कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि अभियान चलाकर लोगों को तम्बाकू छोड़ने के बारे में जानकारी दी जा रही है। विभाग के टॉल फ्री नंबर पर फोन कर तम्बाकू छोड़ने के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

वहीं, अपने आसपास में तम्बाकू का सेवन करने वाले लोगों के बारे में शिकायत भी कर सकते हैं। ताकि विभाग के द्वारा उक्त लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई किया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि तम्बाकू का किसी भी तरह से सेवन करना कैंसर का कारण बन रहा है। जबकि पान-मसाला एवं खैनी खाने से मुंह के कैंसर होने के केस ज्यादा बढ़ रहे है। कहा कि तम्बाकू चबाने वालों को गंभीर रोग जैसे- कैंसर, फेफड़े की गंभीर बीमारी और मधुमेह से ग्रसित होने की संभावना सबसे अधिक रहती है। ऐसे में कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आने के बाद तम्बाकू चबाने वालों में गंभीर श्वसन संक्रमण रोग होने की संभावना रहती है। सफाई कर्मी समेत आठ लोगों से वसूला जूर्माना| श्री सिन्हा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को तम्बाकू कोषांग की ओर से सदर अस्पताल में सघन अभियान चलाया गया। अभियान के दौरान तम्बाकू का सेवन कर रहे अस्पताल के सफाई कर्मचारी समेत आठ लोगों को पकड़ गया। पकड़े गए लोगों से जुर्माना की राशि कुल 350 रुपए की वसूली गयी। डॉ. श्री सिन्हा ने बताया कि अभियान के दौरान अस्पताल के सफाई कर्मचारी छुप-छुपकर तम्बाकू का सेवन कर रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्हें पकड़कर जूर्माना वसूला गया। साथ ही अस्पताल में दोबारा तम्बाकू का सेवन करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी गई।

कोरोनाकाल में तम्बाकू का सेवन करना काफी घातक | बताया कि कोरोना काल में तम्बाकू का सेवन करना काफी घातक हो सकता है। क्योंकि ठंड में वायरस का प्रकोप काफी बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे में तम्बाकू खाकर यहां-वहां थूकने से अन्य लोगों को भी वायरस अपनी चपेट में ले सकता है। ज्ञात हो कि अभी त्योहारों का समय चल रहा है। ऐसे में दूसरे प्रदेश से लोग अपने गांव पहुंच रहे है। इस कारण तम्बाकू का सेवन कर जहां-तहां थूकने पर कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा काफी बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे लोगों को रोकने की बेहद आवश्यकता है। ताकि संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोका जा सकता है।

