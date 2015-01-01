पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:जागरुकता से कैंसर से बचाव संभव :डॉ. सुनील

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस के अवसर पर कार्यक्रम

कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस के अवसर पर मंगलवार को सदर अस्पताल में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता जिला गैर संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुनील कुमार सिन्हा ने की। इस दौरान आम लोगों को कैंसर से बचाव के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। डॉ. सिन्हा ने कहा कि जागरूकता से ही कैंसर के लक्षण को पहचान सकते हैं, तभी उसका सही से इलाज किया सकता है। इसके लिए आम लोगों को लगातार जागरूक किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के बाद से हमारे स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता प्रत्येक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कैंसर के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करेंगे। कहा कि कैंसर ऐसी बीमारी है, जिसके बारे में जितनी जागरूकता फैलाई जाएगी, उतना ही जल्द इसका प्रसार रुकेगा।

साथ ही लोग इस बीमारी के प्रति सजग होंगे। फिलहाल की परिस्थिति में लोगों के बीच इस बीमारी के बारे में उचित जानकारी नहीं है। जिसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग लगातार प्रयासरत है। कहा कि कैंसर के अधिकतर मामले आसपास के वातावरण, खान-पान और रहन-सहन के तौर तरीकों के चलते होते हैं। अर्थात हमारा सही लाइफ स्टाइल कैंसर से बचने का जबरदस्त मौका देता है। अगर कैंसर हो भी जाए और सही समय पर पता न चले तो वह जानलेवा बन सकता है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि समय रहते कैंसर को लक्षणों के आधार पर पहचान चिकित्सक से संपंर्क करें। जागरूकता ही इसका एक बचाव है।

कैंसर से लक्षण की पहचान करना बेहद जरूरी
कहा कि मुंह या गले में ना भरने वाला छाला, कुछ निगलने में दिक्कत होना या आवाज में परिवर्तन, शरीर के किसी भी भाग में गांठ, स्तन में गांठ या आकार में परिवर्तन, लंबे समय तक खांसी या कफ में खून, मलद्वार या मूत्रद्वार में खून आना, मासिक धर्म के अलावा या रजोनिवृति के बाद रक्तस्राव, शौच की आदत में परिवर्तन आदि। ये सब कैंसर होने के प्रमुख लक्षण है। यही सभी कैंसर के शुरुआती लक्षणों में शामिल हैं। इन लक्षणों के नजर आने पर चिकित्सक को समय पर दिखाकर लक्षणों के कारण की पहचान कराना जरूरी है। तभी इसका सहीं से इलाज किया जा सकता है।

