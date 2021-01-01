पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:प्लानिंग के बावजूद जाम से नहीं मिल पा रही निजात

सीतामढ़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के मुख्य सड़कों के अलावा अन्य सड़कों पर लगने वाले जाम से फिलहाल लोगों को निजात मिलता नहीं दिख रहा है। बता दें कि इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा शुरू होने के कारण शहर में छात्र-छात्राओं की संख्या बढ़ी है। इसका सीधा असर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था पर भी होता दिख रहा है। मंगलवार को शहर के कई सड़कों पर लोग जाम में फंसे दिखें। गौरतलब हों कि जिन परीक्षा केंद्राें पर छात्र-छात्राओं का सेंटर है, उनमें से ज्यादातर कॉलेज मुख्य सड़कों के किनारे ही स्थित है। मुख्य सड़कों के किनारे बाइक व वाहन आदि पार्क कर इंतजार करने से भी सुचारू रूप से ट्रैफिक का संचालन नहीं हो पा रहा। कई बैठक के बावजूद नहीं दिख रहा असर| प्रतिदिन लगने वाले जाम के कारण आवागमन करने वाले लोगों के साथ ही स्थानीय लोगों को भी काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है। खास बात यह है कि जिला प्रशासन, नगर परिषद प्रशासन व जनप्रतिनिधियों के प्रत्येक बैठक में जाम की समस्या का मुद्दा उठता रहा है। जाम के विरुद्ध कई प्लान बनने के बावजूद लोगों को हर दिन जाम से दो-चार होना पड़ता है।

