अच्छी खबर:भरथी गांव में बागमती नदी पर बनाए गए चचरी पुल से 20 हजार की अाबादी होगी लाभान्वित: अंचलाधिकारी

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • स्थायी पुल निर्माण को लेकर जांच की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण, प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति को भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

प्रखंड के भरथी गांव स्थित बागमती नदी पर पंचम वित्त आयोग की राशि से बने नवनिर्मित चचरी पुल का उद्घाटन मंगलवार को अंचल अधिकारी संतोष कुमार सिंह व उप प्रमुख भूपेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। चचरी पुल के उद्घाटन होते ही ग्रामीणों ने खुशी का इजहार किया। इस अवसर पर अंचलाधिकारी ने कहा कि पंचत वित्त आयोग की राशि से तिलक ताजपुर पंचायत के भरथी गांव वार्ड संख्या-8 में बागमती नदी पर चचरी पुल का निर्माण किया गया है। इससे करीब 20 हजार की आबादी को आवागमन की सुविधा सहज उपलब्ध होगी।

उपप्रमुख भूपेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि प्रतिवर्ष बाढ़ के दौरान यहां चचरी पुल ध्वस्त हो जाता है। लेकिन, बाढ़ का पानी खत्म होते ही पंचायत निधि से यहां प्रतिवर्ष चचरी पुल का निर्माण किया जाता है। यह चचरी पुल 20 गांवों को जोड़ता है। चचरी पुल के निर्माण से यहां के लोगों की आवागमन की सुविधा सुलभ हो जाती है। बागमती नदी के मुख्य धारा होने के कारण यहां अब तक स्थायी पुल का निर्माण नहीं हो सका है।

भेजा था स्थायी पुल के निर्माण का प्रस्ताव
इस अवसर पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि तत्कालीन विधान पार्षद दिलीप राय ने यहां स्थायी पुल निर्माण को लेकर प्रस्ताव भेजा था। इसके आलोक में जांच का कार्य तो पूर्ण कर लिया गया है लेकिन अब तक निर्माण की दिशा में कोई सार्थक पहल नहीं की जा सकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि अधिकारियों का कहना है कि जांच की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण होने के बाद स्थायी पुल निर्माण की स्वीकृति को लेकर प्रस्ताव भेजने की प्रक्रिया शीघ्र ही शुरू की जाएगी। मौके पर जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष प्रह्लाद महतो, पंसस विनय कुमार सिंह, अमरेश कुमार सिंह, पिंटू कुमार सिंह, दिग्विजय सिंह, घनश्याम सिंह, दीपक कुमार, दिनेश महतो, बजरंगी सिंह, भाग नारायण सिंह, महेश सिंह, राम रेखा सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

