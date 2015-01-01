पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
जिले में चल रहे साक्षरता केंद्रों पर पढ़ने वाले बच्चे थाेड़ी मस्ती के साथ पढ़ाई करेंगे। डीपीओ अमरेंद्र पाठक ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि प्रथम द्वारा विकसित एप्प के माध्यम से अब बच्चे मस्ती के साथ पढ़ाई करेंगे। इसके लिए जनशिक्षा निदेशालय ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। पहले चरण में जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी व एसआरजी को निर्देश दिया गया है। साथ ही सभी केआरपी को व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप के माध्यम से जिला व प्रखंड स्तर पर डीपीओ, एस आर जी व प्रथम के जिला समन्वयक द्वारा प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभी के आर पी को सभी शिक्षासेवकाें का व्हाट्सएप्प नम्बर व मोबाइल नंबर जिला कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। डीपीओ कुमार शशिरंजन ने बताया कि कोबिड 19 के दौरान बच्चो की पढ़ाई काफी प्रभावित हुई है।

