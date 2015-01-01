पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व की तैयारी शुरू:शहर में छठ घाटों की सफाई नहीं हुई शुरू, लखनदेई नदी के दोनों किनारे फैली है गंदगी, 20 सफाई कर्मियों को लगाया गया है

सीतामढ़ी/पुपरी3 घंटे पहले
  • नियमित रूप से सफाई नहीं होने से नदी से लेकर घाटों तक गंदगी पसरी हुई है

लोक आस्था का महान पर्व छठ कुछ दिनों में ही आने वाला है। लेकिन, अब तक शहर के लखनदेई नदी के किनारे बने घाटों की सफाई शुरू नहीं हाे सकी है। नियमित रूप से सफाई नहीं होने से नदी से लेकर घाटों तक गंदगी पसरा हुआ है। इससे छठ व्रतियाें की चिंता बढ़ने लगी है। हालांकि कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने हर हाल में छठ से पहले सभी छठ घाटाें की साफ-सफाई करने का दावा किया है। स्थानीय निवासी अनुराग सिंह, गौतम महतो, अमित कुमार, प्रेमदीप व अनिल सिंह ने बताया कि 10 दिनों बाद छठ पर्व है।

ऐसे में नदी घाटों पर फैली गंदगी जिला प्रशासन के ढीले रवैये को दर्शाता है। नप प्रशासन को प्रत्येक वर्ष घाटों की सफाई में एक माह का समय लग जाता है। लेकिन, इस बार अब तक छठ घाटों की सफाई तक शुरु नहीं हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इतने कम समय में छठ घाटों की सफाई कैसे पूरी हो पाएगी। अगर ऐसा नहीं है तो नप प्रशासन को अविलंब सफाई व अन्य व्यवस्था में जुट जाना चाहिए। ताकि पर्व से पहले घाटों की सफाई व निर्माण पूरी हो सकें।

नप द्वारा घाटों की सफाई के बावजूद लोग निजी स्तर पर भी अपने-अपने घाटों की सफाई व निर्माण(अस्थाई घाट) करते है। सार्वजनिक रुप से शहर के लखनदेई नदी पर बने रेलवे पुल के नीचे, लक्ष्मणा घाट के समीप, बाईपास रोड स्थित सीता पुल के नीचे, डुमरा के कैलाशपुरी, मधुबन, बड़ी बाजार स्थित मस्जिद घाट व विश्वनाथपुर समेत अन्य स्थानों पर की जाती है। उक्त सभी स्थानों पर घाटों की सफाई नहीं हुई है। इसको लेकर श्रद्धालुओं में नप प्रशासन के प्रति आक्रोश है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी अजित कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि नप क्षेत्र में कुल 20 सफाई कर्मियों को सफाई व्यवस्था में लगाया गया है। अधिकतर कर्मी चुनाव मतगणना कार्य में जुटे है। छठ पर्व से पहले सार्वजनिक घाटों की सफाई का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

पुपरी में नगर अध्यक्ष ने घाटाें का किया निरीक्षण
पुपरी | लोक अास्था का पर्व छठ पूजा की तैयारियों को लेकर नगर अध्यक्ष मीना देवी ने सोमवार को बुढ़नद नदी स्थित छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान अध्यक्ष ने कर्मियों को छठ घाट की सौंदर्यीकरण व साफ-सफाई को लेकर जरुरी दिशा-निर्देश दिया। कहा कि छठ व्रतियों के लिए छठ घाटों पर पर्याप्त रौशनी की व साफ-सफाई का कार्य शीघ्र ही शुरू किया जाएगा। मौके पर उप मुख्य पार्षद श्याम राज, वार्ड पार्षद पप्पू मुरारी शिवहरे, विकास पासवान, गणेश्वरनाथ, अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि दीपक राज आदि मौजूद थे।

