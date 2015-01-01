पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ घाट लाइव:शहरी इलाके में साफ-सफाई का काम लगभग पूरा डुमरा के कई घाटों पर अब भी फैली हुई है गंदगी

सीतामढ़ी22 मिनट पहले
  • शहरी व डुमरा क्षेत्र के छठ घाटों पर जुटते हैं हजारों श्रद्धालु, घाटों पर पंडाल व बैरिकेडिंग निर्माण कार्य शुरू
  • नहाय खाय के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व आज से

लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ बुधवार से शुरु हो रही है। छठ की तैयारी को लेकर नगर परिषद प्रशासन मुस्तैद दिख रहा है। नप कर्मियों को शहरी क्षेत्र व डुमरा नगर पंचायत के विभिन्न घाटों पर साफ-सफाई करते हुए देखा गया। वहीं, जहां साफ-सफाई का काम पूरा हो चुका है, वहां बैरिकेडिंग कर पंडाल निर्माण का कार्य शुरू किया जा रहा है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी अजित कुमार शर्मा छठ पर्व से पहले सभी व्यवस्थाओं को पूरा करने का दावा कर रहे हैं। नगर परिषद व डुमरा नगर पंचायत में कुल 45 सफाई कर्मी सफाई कार्य में जुटे हुए हैं। वहीं, पंडाल निर्माण के लिए अलग से कर्मियों को लगाया गया है।
सुबह 10 बजे: नप कर्मी जुटे थे सेनेटाइजिंग व बैरिकेडिंग कार्य में : शहर के लखनदेई नदी पर स्थित सड़क पुल के उत्तर दिशा में, रामघाट के करीब, लक्ष्मणा घाट के समीप, बाईपास रोड स्थित सीता पुल के नीचे लखनदेई किनारे के घाट व सूर्य मंदिर के बगल के घाट पर साफ-सफाई का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। उक्त जगहों पर मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 10 बजे नप कर्मियों द्वारा सेनेटाइजिंग का कार्य किया गया। वहीं, घाट निर्माण के बाद बैरिकेडिंग का काम शुरु किया गया। ताकि साफ किये गये घाटों पर लोग गंदगी नहीं फैला सकें। शहरी क्षेत्र के कई स्थानों पर अब भी गंदगी फैली हुई है। सुबह 11 बजे लखनदेई पुल स्थित रेलवे पुल के नीचे (दोनों किनारे), मेहसौल पश्चमी पंचायत के जानकी नगर स्थित घाट व कृष्णनगर के छठ घाट पर गंदगी फैली दिखी। उक्त स्थानों पर अब तक सफाई का कार्य शुरू भी नहीं हुआ है। इस बाबत नप ईओ ने बताया कि सफाई कर्मी अन्य स्थानों पर लगे हुए है। जहां काम अधूरा है, छठ से पहले पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

जहां सफाई का काम हो चुका है, वहां बैरिकेडिंग कर पंडाल निर्माण कराया जा रहा है

नदी का पानी स्वच्छ करने के लिए जलकुंभी हटाई जा रही

शहरी क्षेत्र की अपेक्षा डुमरा स्थित छठ घाटों की स्थिति अब तक खराब स्थिति में है। डुमरा के रामपुर परोरी, बड़ी बाजार स्थित मस्जिद घाट, शांतिनगर स्थित नहर घाट पर गंदगी फैली हुई दिखी। हालांकि, नदी का पानी स्वच्छ करने के लिए जलकुंभी हटाने का काम किया जा चुका है। साफ-सफाई में देरी होने का एक कारण यह भी है कि इन जगहों पर कर्मियों की संख्या कम है। हालांकि समय से कार्य को पूरा करा लेने का दावा किया जा रहा है।

कोरोना महामारी के बावजूद शहर के नदी घाटों पर पहुंचेंगे 40 हजार श्रद्धालु
कोरोना के बाद भी नदी घाटों को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। जानकारों की माने तो इस वर्ष शहर के नदी घाटाें पर 35 से 40 हजार श्रद्धालुओं के छठ घाट पर पहुंचने का अनुमान है। लखनदेई नदी व विभिन्न पोखरों पर आसपास इलाके के लोग छठ मनाने पहुंचते हैं। शहर के जानकी नगर में स्थानीय निवासी व चमरा गोदाम के पीछे के मोहल्ले के लोग छठ मनाने पहुंचते है। कृष्णनगर में बसवरिया व कमला गार्डेन के लोग, रेलवे पुल के नीचे मेला रोड, चाणक्यपुरी, शिव नगर के लोग पहुंचते है। वहीं, मैहसौल के लखनदेई पुल के समीप वार्ड 2 व 1 के स्थानीय निवासी, रामघाट पर राम पदार्थ नगर के लोग, रिंग बांध के लोग, बाईपास रोड के सीता पुल के नीचे चकमहिला व आसपास के इलाके के लोग छठ करने पहुंचते हैं।

छठ पर्व की तैयारियों को लेकर डीएम ने की बैठक

भास्कर न्यूज| सीतामढ़ी छठ पूजा की तैयारी को लेकर मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित कार्यालय कक्ष में डीएम अभिलाषा कुमारी शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में डीएम ने तैयारियों की समीक्षा करते हुए पदाधिकारियों को कई दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को छठ पर्व के अवसर पर कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सरकार द्वारा समय-समय पर निर्गत निर्देशों के आलोक में आवश्यक कदम उठाने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि कोरोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। पर्व त्योहारों के बाद उसके बढ़ने की प्रवृत्ति सामने आ रही है।

यह प्रयास करें कि कोरोना को लेकर लोग सजग रहें, सतर्क रहें एवं जहां तक संभव हो सके लोग घर में ही पूजन करें। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सभी मुख्य घाटों पर मेडिकल टीम की तैनाती करने का निर्देश दिया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने छठ के अवसर पर यातायात व्यवस्था को लेकर भी आवश्यक कदम उठाने को कहा। उन्होंने पुलिस अधीक्षक को लखनदेई नदी रेलवे पुल के पास आरपीएफ की प्रतिनियुक्ति को लेकर आवश्यक करवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। पंचायत अपने क्षेत्र में करेंगे सफाई व सेनेटाइजेशन: डीएम ने सभी पंचायतों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में साफ-सफाई एवं सेनेटाइजेशन कराने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि जिन तालाबों पर अर्ध्य देने की अनुमति दी जाएगी वहां छठ पूजा के आयोजकों, कार्यकर्ताओं एवं संबंधित व्यक्तियों को स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित शर्तों का पालन करना होगा। छठ पूजा घाट पर बैठने या खड़े रहने की व्यवस्था में सामाजिक दूरी रखना अनिवार्य होगा।

