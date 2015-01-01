पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, दोपहर में केवल एक घंटे के लिए धूप निकली, लेकिन ठंड से राहत नहीं मिली

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • तीन दिनों से शीतलहर जारी, बढ़ती ठंड के बीच बच्चों और बुजुर्ग को ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत

पिछले सात दिनों से जिले में जहां घना कोहरा का प्रकोप छाया हुआ है। वहीं तीन दिनों से शीतलहर जारी है। शुक्रवार को दिनभर आकाश में बादल छाये रहे। दोपहर बाद एक घंटे के लिए धूप निकली लेकिन गर्माहट महसूस नहीं हुई। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही जहां लोगों का जीवन प्रभावित होने लगा है वहीं रब्बी फसलाें को फायदा होगा। बढ़ते ठंड के कारण बच्चे व बुर्जुगों को सर्तक रहने की आवश्यकता है। डॉक्टरों ने बच्चे व बुर्जुगों को ठंड से बचने की सलाह दी है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जिले में अगले पांच दिनों तक सुबह में घना कुहासा होने के साथ 6 से 8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा के रफ्तार से पछुआ हवा चलने की संभावना है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. राम ईश्वर के अनुसार ठंड बढ़ने से रब्बी फसलों को फायदा होगा।

दुधारू पशुओं काे ठंड से बचाने की जरूरत

कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. रामईश्वर के अनुसार न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस से कम होता है तो आलू के फसलों को नुकसान होगा। ऐसी स्थिति में आलू के फसलों में झुलसा रोग होने की संभावना होती है। आलू में झुलसा रोग होने पर किसानों को मेनकोजेल व मेटालैक्जीन का घोल प्रति 2 ग्राम प्रति लीटर पानी में छिड़काव करनी चाहिए। बैगन के फसलों में छेदक कीट का प्रकोप बढ़ने की संभावना होती है।

