शीतलहर का प्रकोप जारी:लगातार चल रही पछिया हवा के कारण 3 फरवरी तक कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी, कनकनी से अभी लोगों को नहीं मिलेगी राहत

सीतामढ़ी10 घंटे पहले
  • आज अधिकतम 21 व न्यूनतम 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पारा गिरने की संभावना

सीतामढ़ी-शिवहर में लगातार जारी पछुआ हवा के प्रकोप से कोल्ड डे बना हुआ है। सुबह से शाम तक हवा में कनकनी के कारण दिनचर्या प्रभावित हो रहा है। धुंध के कारण सड़क पर वाहनों का परिचालन भी प्रभावित है। इधर मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार का अधिकतम तापमान 21 व न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री रहा, वहीं अधिकतम सापेक्षिक आर्द्रता 86 व न्यूनतम सापेक्षिक 41 आर्द्रता रहने से मौसम अाद्र बना हुआ है। जिसके कारण अधिक ओस गिरने से चारों तरफ बारिश की तरह सड़क व भवन भिंगा रहता है। इधर शनिवार को पछुआ हवा की गति बढ़ने से मौसम का पारा और नीचे गिरने की संभावना व्यक्त की गई है। इधर मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को पछुआ हवा की गति 9.3 किमी होगी।

फसलों को कीट से बचाने के लिए दवा जरूरी

कृषि वैज्ञानिक सह नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. राम ईश्वर प्रसाद ने बताया कि इस मौसम में जहां किसानों को खेतों में सिंचाई की व्यवस्था करने की जरूरत हैं वहीं फसलों को कीट व विभिन्न रोगों से भी बचाने के लिए दवा छिड़काव जरूरी है।

बच्चों व बुजुर्गों की देखभाल जरूरी

डाक्टरों ने मौसम में ठंड को देखते हुए लोगों से सतर्क रहने पर बल दिया है। डाॅ. युगल किशोर प्रसाद ने बताया कि वर्तमान में ठंड से शरीर अधिक प्रभावित हो रही है। त्वचा से लेकर शरीर के अन्य तंत्रों में भी सिकुड़न होगी। विशेषकर बुजुर्गों व बच्चों में इसका प्रभाव अधिक रहेगा। उन्होंने गर्म पानी व ताजा भोजन के साथ ही लोगों को ठंडी हवा से बचने का सलाह दिया।

लगातार चल रहे पछिया हवा के कारण आगामी 3 फरवरी तक कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। इस दौरान अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान से सामान्य से गिरावट दर्ज होने से ठंड व कनकनी बनी रहेगी। किसान सलाह के अनुरूप खेती व पशुपालन व्यवहार करें।
डॉ. अब्दुस सत्तार, नोडल पदाधिकारी, आरएनएयू, पूसा

