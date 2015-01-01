पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:2279 लोगों की कोरोना जांच में 6 नए मरीज मिले

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 3521 तक हुई

ठंड के बढ़ते ही जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी जारी है। मंगलवार को जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कुल 2279 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। इस दौरान मात्र 6 नये कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। जबकि 05 मरीजों ने कोरोना को पराजित कर पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए है। इसकी जानकारी कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी नये कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को इलाज के लिए होम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3581 हाे गयी है। इसमें 3521 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए है। जबकि 10 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। फिलहाल जिले में मात्र 49 केस एक्टिव है।

