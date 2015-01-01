पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना अपडेट:2042 लोगों की कोरोना जांच में मात्र एक पाॅजिटिव मिला

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्रमित की स्वस्थ होने की रफ्तार में हो रही है बढ़ोतरी

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी जारी है। सोमवार को जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों के मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कुल 2042 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गई। इस दौरान मात्र 1 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है, जबकि 2 मरीजों ने कोरोना को पराजित कर पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए हैं। इसकी जानकारी कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज को इलाज के लिए दवा का किट, सेनेटाइजर, मास्क एवं साबुन देकर होम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3494 हाे गई है। इसमें 3457 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए हैं। जबकि 10 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। फिलहाल जिले में मात्र 28 केस एक्टिव हैं। दो लाख 78 हजार 304 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गई है।

छठ पर्व तक कोरोना जांच का दायरा बढ़ाया जाएगा

पर्व-त्योहारों को लेकर कोरोना जांच की गति को और तेज किया जाएगा। ताकि जिला प्रशासन के प्रयास से कोरोना को मात देने में जो बड़ी सफलता मिली है, वह बनी रहे। कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रवींद्र कुमार यादव ने बताया कि छठ पर्व तक प्रतिदिन 4000 रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट, 125 ट्रूनेट और 350 आरटीपीसीआर के लक्ष्य को लेकर चलना है। लोगों को हर कदम पर सतर्कता बरतने की सलाह है। अब जीवन यापन से जुड़ी तमाम गतिविधियां रफ्तार पकड़ चुकीं हैं। इस समय कोरोना से बचे रहने के लिए तीन मूल मंत्र का हर किसी को पालन करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें