पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:2184 लोगों की कोरोना जांच में 5 नए केस मिले

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 3471 संक्रमित मरीज स्वस्थ होकर लौटे

कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी जारी है। शुक्रवार को जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों के मेडिकल टीम द्वारा कुल 2184 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। इस दौरान मात्र 5 नये कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। जबकि 05 मरीजों ने कोरोना को पराजित कर पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए है। इसकी जानकारी कोविड-19 के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. रविन्द्र कुमार यादव ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज को इलाज के लिए दवा का किट, सेनेटाइजर, मास्क एवं साबुन देकर होम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3525 हाे गयी है। इसमें 3471 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए है। जबकि 10 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। फिलहाल जिले में मात्र 45 केस एक्टिव है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में अब तक दो लाख 87 हजार 421 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें