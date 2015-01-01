पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:अपराधियों ने पर्ची फेंककर 18 कोचिंग संचालकों व 3 व्यापारियों से मांगी रंगदारी

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अहले सुबह अपराधियों कोचिंग के अंदर फेंका पर्चा, हत्या की धमकी

मंगलवार की अहले सुबह ओओएस कंपनी के नाम पर अज्ञात अपराधियों ने शहर के डेढ़ दर्जन कोचिंग संस्थानों व तीन व्यवसायियों के दुकान में पर्ची फेंककर करोड़ों की रंगदारी की मांग की है। तीन दिनों के भीतर रंगदारी की रकम नहीं देने पर परिवार के सदस्यों की हत्या करने की चेतावनी दी है।

रंगदारी के रकम में दो से 20 लाख रुपये तक मांग की गई है। घटना को लेकर कोचिंग संचालकों व व्यवसायियों में दहशत का माहौल कायम हो गया है। मामले को लेकर प्राइवेट कोचिंग एसोसिएशन के सचिव सुजीत कुमार ने नगर थाने में एक लिखित आवेदन दिया है। वहीं पुलिस से कोचिंग संचालकों के सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। इन लोगों से मांगी गई है रंगदारी: बदमाशों ने जिन लोगों से रंगदारी की मांग की है उनमें गोल्डन मैथमेटिक्स के आरके सिंह, रीजनिंग सर्कल के अभय कुमार, अनिल आर्ट के अनिल कुमार, इंग्लिश क्लासेज के रामाशंकर सिंह, अपेक्स इंग्लिश के आरडी कुमार, डिसेंट आर्ट के रुपेश कुमार, रेहानी फिजिक्स के सतीश कुमार पांडेय, मैजिक केमिस्ट्री के नरेन्द्र कुमार, मोर्डन फिजिक्स के संतोष कुमार, टॉपटेन मैथेमेटिक्स के सुबोध कुमार, एमसी इंग्लिश के मनोज कुमार, माधव कॉमर्स के प्रो. यूएस मधुर, विजय कंप्यूटर के विजय कुमार, मोदी केमिस्ट्री के नरेन्द्र कुमार, मनीष इंग्लिश के मनीष कुमार, मां जानकी मैथमेटिक्स के राकेश कुमार, प्रेम सर कैंपस के प्रेम कुमार, स्मार्ट मैथमेटिक्स के उदय कुमार शामिल है। जबकि जय अम्बे स्टील के मालिक जय कृष्णाणी समेत दो अन्य व्यवसायी शामिल है।

कोचिंग संचालकों द्वारा थाने में आवेदन दिया गया है। पुलिस घटना के सभी बिन्दुओं पर जांच कर रही है। पुलिस कोचिंग संस्थानों के द्वारा लगाए गए सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगाल रही है। जल्द ही अपराधियों की पहचान कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।
विकास कुमार राय, थानाध्यक्ष

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें