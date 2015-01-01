पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूटपाट:बेला में व्यवसायी के घर में डकैतों ने की लूटपाट 6 लाख नकद समेत 10 लाख की संपत्ति ले भागे

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • घटना के बाद दहशत फैलाने के लिए डकैतों ने 6 बम फोड़े, चपेट में आकर महिला घायल

थाना क्षेत्र के मुजौलिया रैन टोला गांव में बुधवार की रात हथियारबंद डकैतों ने पोल्ट्री व्यवसायी के घर का ताला तोड़कर करीब छह लाख रुपए नगद समेत 10 लाख की संपत्ति लूट ली। घटना के दौरान गृहस्वामी शाहिद अंसारी छत से कूदकर भाग निकले। घटना को अंजाम के बाद ग्रामीणों में दहशत फैलाने के लिए डकैतों ने छह बम फोड़े। बम की चपेट में आकर एक महिला जख्मी हो गई। इसके बाद सभी डकैत पूरब दिशा की ओर भाग निकले। जख्मी महिला साबरा खातून का इलाज गांव के एक निजी क्लीनिक में कराया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर डीएसपी रमाकांत उपाध्याय, इंस्पेक्टर अरुण कुमार और थानाध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर डकैतों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। अभियान के दौरान पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर घटना के बारे में पूछताछ की। मामले को लेकर पीड़ित गृहस्वामी शाहिद अंसारी ने थाने में आवेदन देकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। इसमें गिरफ्तार आरोपी थाना क्षेत्र के नरगां गांव निवासी रामजी मंडल एवं 24 अज्ञात डकैतों को आरोपित किया गया है।
आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर घटना के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है। पूछताछ के बाद आरोपी की निशानदेही पर अन्य डकैतों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी करने में जुट जाएगी। फिलहाल पुलिस घटना के सभी बिन्दुओं पर जांच कर रही है।
- अशोक कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, बेला।

गृहस्वामी ने घर के पेंटर के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई

पीछे का दरवाजा तोड़कर घुसे डकैत
शाहिद ने बताया कि 15 दिनों से घर में पेंटिंग का कार्य कर रहे आरोपी कई बार घर के कमरों में ताकझांक करने की शिकायत मिली थी। लेकिन, हमलोग उतना ध्यान नहीं दे रहे थे। इसी बीच सोमवार को ही उसके परिजन अपने रिश्तेदार के यहां गए हुए थे। इसी बीच बुधवार की रात उक्त आरोपी की निशानदेही में दो दर्जन डकैतों ने उसके घर के पीछे का दरवाजा तोड़ने लगा। दरवाजा टूटने की आवाज सुनने पर गृहस्वामी अपने छत से बगल के पड़ोसी की छत पर कूद भाग निकला। इस दौरान डकैतों ने घर में घुसकर करीब 40 मिनट तक घर के कमरों में रखे अलमारी, ट्रक, पेटी समेत विभिन्न वस्तु को खोलकर 6 लाख रुपए नगद, जेवरात समेत 10 लाख की संपत्ति लूट ली।

विभिन्न गांवों में पहुंचकर छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री का किया वितरण

श्री राजपूत करनी सेना सीतामढ़ी की ओर से आस्था के महान पर्व को लेकर छठ व्रतियों के बीच साड़ी और पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता जिलाध्यक्ष आनंद बिहारी सिंह ने की। इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष श्री सिंह ने सीतामढ़ी, रीगा, सुप्पी, बैरगनिया के विभिन्न गांव में पहुंचकर छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। मौके पर प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अभय सिंह, वीरांगना जूही सिंह, ज्योति आनंद सिंह, मुरारी सिंह पटना, निशेष सिंह, प्रितेश सिंह पिंटू, आयुष सिंह हरपुर, प्रभाष सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

