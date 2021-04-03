पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरही टोल की घटना:डकैतों ने दो घरों में परिजनों को बंधक बनाकर 5 लाख से अधिक संपत्ति लूटी

  • छापेमारी कर पुलिस ने एक संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लिया

भिट्ठा ओपी के कोरियाही गांव के तिरपित नगर स्थित हरही टोल में बुधवार की रात 15 की संख्या में आए हथियारबंद डकैतों ने दो घरों का ताला तोड़कर करीब पांच लाख रुपए से अधिक की संपत्ति लूट ली। विरोध करने पर रॉड से प्रहार कर गृहस्वामी सत्य नारायण झा को बुरी तरह से जख्मी कर दिया। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद सभी डकैत भाग निकले।  गुरुवार की सुबह घटना को लेकर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ घटनास्थल पर जुट गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर डीएसपी प्रमोद कुमार यादव, सुरसंड पुलिस निरीक्षक अरुण कुमार, भिट्ठा ओपी प्रभारी राजेश कुमार एवं चोरौत थानाध्यक्ष रामविनय पासवान दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं, मामले की छानबीन की। इस दौरान पुलिस ने खोजी कुत्ता के माध्यम से डकैतों के भागने की दिशा में छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। अभियान के दौरान पुलिस ने कोरियाही गांव जाने वाली सड़क के किनारे से एक संदिग्ध युवक को हिरासत में ले लिया। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है। मामले को लेकर जख्मी गृहस्वामी श्री झा के बयान पर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। इसमें अज्ञात डकैतों को आरोपित किया गया है।

डकैत दो घंटे तक करते रहे लूट-पाट
गृहस्वामी की पत्नी ज्वाला देवी ने बताया कि रात को खाना खाकर दंपती सोने के लिए चले गए। इसी बीच करीब 2 बजे रात को 15 की संख्या में आए हथियारबंद डकैतों ने घर में पीछे के रास्ते घर का ताला तोड़कर घर में घुस गए। लगभग 2 घंटे तक लूटपाट करते रहे।

पड़ोसी के घर में भी की लूटपाट
गृहस्वामी ने बताया कि करीब साढ़े तीन बजे तक उसके घर में लूटपाट करने के बाद पड़ोसी सूर्यकांत झा के बंद पड़े घर में डकैतों ने घुसकर लूटपाट की। वह परिवार के साथ दिल्ली में रहता है, इस कारण उसका घर बंद पड़ा था। इसका फायदा उठाते हुए डकैतों ने लूटपाट को अंजाम दिया।

मामले को दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस संदिग्ध युवक से पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस डकैतों की पहचान व गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी अभियान शुरु कर दी है। जल्द ही डकैतों काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जायेगा। गांव में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की जाएगी।
- प्रमोद कुमार, डीएसपी, पुपरी अनुमंडल।

