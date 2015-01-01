पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारियों की लापरवाही:डेडलाइन फेल: धान की खरीद नहीं हुई शुरू औने-पौने दाम में बेचने को मजबूर किसान

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • खरीद केंद्र स्थापना में देरी के कारण 15 नवंबर से शुरू नहीं हुई धान की खरीद

जिले में अब तक धान की खरीद शुरू नहीं हुई है। यहां वर्ष 2020-21 में धान खरीद का लक्ष्य 40 हजार एमटी रखा गया है। प्रशासन द्वारा धान खरीद को लेकर प्रक्रिया तेज करने का दावा किया जा रहा है, पर किसान धान बेचने के लिए बिचौलियों का शिकार होने को बाध्य हैं। वैसे खरीद केंद्र के निर्धारण को लेकर डीएम अभिलाषा कुमारी शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में 23 नवंबर को टास्क फोर्स की बैठक हुई। इसमें 192 पैक्स का चयन खरीद केंद्र के रूप में किया गया है। सहकारिता विभाग द्वारा चयनित पैक्स को इसकी सूचना देने की प्रक्रिया जारी है।

जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी प्रभात कुमार ने बताया कि चुनाव व पर्व को लेकर प्रशासनिक कार्यवाही में विलंब हुआ है। अब धान खरीद की प्रक्रिया तेज कर दी गई है। जिला टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में धान खरीद के लिए 192 पैक्स को चयनित कर उन्हें खरीद का कार्य प्रारंभ करने का निर्देश दिया जा रहा है। चार-पांच दिनों में निर्धारित पैक्सों पर धान खरीद का कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। बताया कि किसानों को इसके लिए ऑन लाइन निबंधन कराना है। सरकार के निर्देश के आलोक में सभी केंद्रों पर 17 प्रतिशत से कम नमी वाले धानों की खरीदारी होगी। किसानों को प्रति क्विंटल 1868 रुपए दिए जाएंगे।

धान का प्रति क्विंटल 1868 रुपए निर्धारित किया गया है सरकारी दर

17% नमी से कम वाले धानों की खरीदारी होगी
जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि केंद्रों पर 17 प्रतिशत नमी से कम वाले धानों की खरीदारी होगी। इस बार सरकार द्वारा धान का प्रति क्विंटल 1868 रुपए खरीद मूल्य निर्धारित की गई है, जो पिछले वर्ष के मूल्य 1815 से 53 रुपये अधिक है। वर्ष 2019-20 में जिला को 40 हजार एमटी का लक्ष्य दिया गया था, जिसके लिए 176 पैक्स को धान केंद्र बनाया गया था। इस सत्र में कुल 36636.5 एमटी धान की खरीदारी हुई थी। सभी किसानों को पैक्सों द्वारा भुगतान कर दिया गया है।

1000 से 1200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में बेच रहे हैं किसान
जिले में धान की सरकारी खरीद नहीं होने से किसान औने-पौने मूल्य में धान बेच रहे हैं। वर्तमान में किसान स्थानीय व्यवसायियों से एक हजार से 12 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से बेचने को मजबूर हैं। किसान वीरेंद्र कुमार यादव ने बताया कि इस बार धान की उपज कम हुई है। सरकार की खरीदारी में बिलंब है। उन्हें स्थानीय व्यवसायी के हाथों महज 1150 रुपए में धान बेचना पड़ा है। किसान कृष्णानंद ने बताया कि उनके गांव भिखा में किसान महज एक हजार रुपये प्रति क्विंटल में ही धान बेच रहे हैं। मिथिलेश्वर कुंवर ने बताया कि वर्तमान में धान में यहां 17 प्रतिशत से कम नमी होना मुश्किल होता है।

