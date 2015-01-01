पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएम बोले:4 सुपर जोनल व 192 जोनल दंडाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति, ये भ्रमण करते रहेंगे

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है, हर हाल में निष्पक्ष मतदान कराना हमारा लक्ष्य

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के अंतिम व तृतीय चरण के मतदान को लेकर डुमरा स्टेडियम में ज़िला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम अभिलाषा कुमारी व एसपी अनिल कुमार ने पुलिस पदाधिकारी, दंडाधिकारी, मतदान कर्मी व पीसीसीपी को संयुक्त रूप से मतदान केंद्रों पर बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों के संबंध में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। डीएम ने कहा कि निष्पक्ष व पारदर्शी मतदान को लेकर पांचों विधानसभा बाजपट्‌टी, सुरसंड, बथनाहा, परिहार व रीगा के लिए 14 सुपर जोनल व 192 जोनल दंडाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। जो मतदान के दौरान अपने अधीनस्थ क्षेत्र में सतत भ्रमणशील रहकर मतदान केंद्रों की निगरानी करेंगे। कहा कि चुनाव को लेकर संपूर्ण जिला में धारा 144 लागू है। उन्होंने सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारी व दंडाधिकारी को अलर्ट मोड में रहने के साथ ही निर्वाचन आयोग के दिशा निर्देशों का अक्षरशः पालन सुनिश्चित रखने की हिदायत दी। मतदान के दौरान बूथों से लेकर सड़क तक सुरक्षा मजबूत रहेगी।

हर हाल में हो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क उपयोग
डीएम ने अधिकारियों से भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा निर्गत कोविड-19 से संबंधित विस्तृत दिशा-निर्देश का अनुपालन कराने का निर्देश दिया। कहा बूथों पर मास्क व साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का हर हाल में पालन हो। सभी मतदान कर्मियों को मास्क व सेनिटाइजर के साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने का निदेश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी मतदान केंद्र भवनों का सैनिटाइजेशन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्धारित प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार मतदान से पहले थर्मल स्कैनिंग कराने के लिए प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्र पर हेल्थ डेस्क की व्यवस्था है। मतदान केंद्र भवन पर मेडिकल वेस्ट को फेंके जाने के लिए डस्टबिन का भी प्रबंध है। जिसे सेनिटाइजेशन फोर्स नजदीक के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र तक ले जाएंगे।

किसी भी घटना की नियंत्रण कक्ष में दें सूचना : डीएम
डीएम ने कहा कि जिला में विधान सभावार नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित की गई है। सभी अधिकारियों को प्रत्येक दो घंटे पर मतदान की अपडेटिंग सूचना नियंत्रण कक्ष को उपलब्ध करानी है। इसके साथ ही किसी प्रकार की परेशानी व घटना के संबंध में तत्काल ही वरीय अधिकारी और नियंत्रण कक्ष के संज्ञान में देना है। उन्होंने मतदान कर्मियों एवं पदाधिकारी को अपना मोबाइल फुल चार्ज रखने एवं सभी संबंधित अधिकारी का मोबाइल नंबर रखने की सख्त हिदायत दी। कहा समय व विपरित परिस्थिति में नंबर काम आयेगा।

कहा कि मतदान केंद्र के दो मीटर के परिधि में किसी वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित होगा। इस दौरान निजी वाहनों पर भी विशेष नजर रखने के लिए चौकस रहने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने मतदान कर्मियों को दिव्यांग व बुर्जुगों को विशेष सुविधा देने एवं उन्हें प्राथमिकता के साथ वोटिंग करवाने का आदेश दिया।

मतदान केंद्रों से सड़क तक कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था : एसपी
एसपी ने कहा कि सभी मतदान केंद्रों के साथ ही सड़क तक व्यापक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। इसमें केंद्रीय अर्ध सैनिक बल भी प्रतिनियुक्त है। साथ ही मतदान केंद्र के समीप के थाने में क्यूआरटी की व्यवस्था की गई है। जो किसी प्रकार की गंभीर स्थिति में तुरंत प्रस्थान कर मतदान के किसी भी प्रकार के व्यवधान को रोकेगी। इसके अतिरिक्त 192 जोनल एवं 14 सुपर जोनल अधिकारियों की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है ताकि भयमुक्त एवं निष्पक्ष मतदान सुनिश्चित किया जा सके। अपने क्षेत्र की विधि व्यवस्था स्वयं थानाध्यक्ष सुनिश्चित करेंगे। चुनाव को लेकर पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ लगातार गश्त करेंगे। सड़कों पर भी अर्द्धसैनिक बल व बिहार पुलिस के जवान पैदल गश्त करेंगे।

