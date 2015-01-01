पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन तैयार, हर बूथ पर सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
जिले के पांच विधानसभा में मतदान को लेकर सभी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। सभी बूथों पर सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त किए गए है। हर विधानसभा के मतदान केंद्रों पर मूलभूत सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई गई है। कोविंड-19 को देखते हुए हर बूथों पर सेनिटाइजर, ग्लब्स, स्क्रीनिंग आदि की व्यवस्था की गई है। स्क्रीनिंग के लिए महिला कर्मियों के साथ मेडिकल टीम को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। मतदान को लेकर शुक्रवार देर रात तक विभिन्न बूथों का निरीक्षण किया गया। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान पदाधिकारी देर शाम तक पहुंचे।
बथनाहा विधानसभा में तीन प्रखंड व पांच थाना
विधानसभा में तीन प्रखंड व पांच थाना को शामिल किया गया है। इसमें बथनाहा, मेजरगंज व सोनबरसा प्रखंड व बथनाहा, सहियारा, मेजरगंज, सोनबरसा व कन्हौली थाना शामिल है। सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि 433 मतदान केंद्रों में दो मतदान केंद्र को आर्दश बनाया गया है।

