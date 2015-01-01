पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन क्लस्टर कार्य करने के लिए तैयार:डीएम ने बाजपट्टी में रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स क्लस्टर का किया उद्घाटन, 11 प्रवासी मजदूरों को मिला रोजगार

बाजपट्‌टीएक घंटा पहले
रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स क्लस्टर का जायजा लेतीं डीएम व अन्य।
  • क्लस्टर यूनिट को मिलता है दस लाख ऋ ण

बाजपट्‌टी में प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए स्थापित रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स क्लस्टर का डीएम अभिलाषा कुमारी शर्मा ने उद्घाटन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि प्रवासी श्रमिकों को अब बाहर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। जिला नवप्रवर्तन क्लस्टर योजना के तहत पांच चयनित क्लस्टर में से तीन क्लस्टर कार्य करने के लिए तैयार हो चुके हैं।

इसमें एक बाजपट्‌टी का यह रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स क्लस्टर है। इसे कोरोना काल में विभिन्न राज्यों से लौटे कुशल श्रमिकों को अपने ही राज्य एवं जिले में रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाने को लेकर सरकार के दिशा निर्देश पर स्थापित किया गया है। इस रेडीमेड क्लस्टर योजना में 11 श्रमिक को रोजगार मिला है। इस क्लस्टर के अध्यक्ष राम किशोर हैं। इसमें मच्छरदानी, शर्ट, पेंट आदि रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स आधुनिक मशीन से तैयार किया जाएगा।

इस योजना अंतर्गत चयनित क्लस्टर को 10 लाख रुपये तक की राशि उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। डीएम ने कहा कि इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य प्रवासी श्रमिकों को अपने ही घर में स्वरोजगार उपलब्ध करवाना है। इस क्लस्टर में बाहर से आये श्रमिक की दक्षता के आधार पर रोजगार दिया जा रहा है। मौके पर डीडीसी तरनजोत सिंह, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी पुपरी सहित अन्य अधिकारी व ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

