कार्यक्रम:लकवा मारने पर नीम-हकीम के चक्कर में न पड़कर चिकित्सक से लें परामर्श : डाॅ. पीयूष

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वर्ल्ड स्ट्रोक डे के अवसर पर नंदप्रभा मल्टीस्पेश्यलिटी अस्पताल परिसर में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयाेजन किया

वर्ल्ड स्ट्रोक डे के अवसर पर शहर के अस्पताल राेड स्थित नंदप्रभा मल्टीस्पेश्यलिटी अस्पताल परिसर में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का अायाेजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता एमडी मेडिसिन डॉ. पीयूष राज ने की। इस दाैरान डॉक्टरों ने प्रमुखता से लकवा एवं इससे होने वाली समस्याओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। कहा कि इस बीमारी का समय पर निदान और उपचार मिल जाए तो इसके स्ट्रोक से बचाव किया जा सकता है। एक अध्ययन के अनुसार वर्तमान में केवल 10 से 15 प्रतिशत स्ट्रोक पीड़ित ही पूरी तरह से ठीक हो पाते हैं।

जबकि 25 से 30 प्रतिशत में हल्की दिव्गयांग्ता रह जाती है। वहीं 40 से 50 प्रतिशत को गंभीर नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ता है। हालांकि शेष 10 से 15 प्रतिशत लोगों के ही स्ट्रोक के तुरंत बाद मौत हो जाती है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि आम बोलचाल की भाषा में स्ट्रोक को लकवा, पैरालाइसिस, फालिस, ऊपरी हवा या जादू टोना के कारण उत्पन्न रोग काे समझा जाता है। लोगों को इसके सही इलाज के बारे में जागरूक करने की बहुत जरूरत है। क्याेकि ज्यादातर लाेगाें काे इस बीमारी के इलाज के बारे में जानकारी ही नहीं है। इस कारण कई लाेग इस बीमारी के चपेट में आ रहे है।

रिसर्च के अनुसार केवल 10 से 15 प्रतिशत स्ट्रोक पीड़ित ही पूरी तरह से ठीक हो पाते हैं

स्ट्रोक आने पर समय पर इलाज और पुनर्वास से जल्द ठीक हाेते हैं मरीज

कहा कि किसी भी मरीज काे स्ट्रोक आने के बाद समय पर इलाज और पुनर्वास से काफी ज्यादा फायदा होता है। इसका लक्ष्य स्ट्रोक के दौरान प्रभावित हुए मस्तिष्क के हिस्से के खो चुके कौशल को फिर से सीखना, स्वतंत्र होकर रहना और जीवन की गुणवत्ता में सुधार करना है। साथ ही उसकी मानसिक स्थिति में काफी सुधार हाेता है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि मरीज का पुनर्वास जितना जल्दी शुरू होता है, रोगी की खो चुकी क्षमताओं को वापस पाने की संभावना उतनी ही अधिक होती है। माैके पर डॉ. राजन पांडे, डॉ. हिमांशु शेखर, डॉ. मुकेश कुमार, डॉ. शशि शेखर झा, डॉ. अवधेश महतो, डॉ. अशरफ अली, डॉ. परवेज अली, डॉ. विकास कुमार आदि माैजूद थे।

24 घंटाें के अंदर इलाज हाेने पर बच सकती है मरीज की जान

डाॅ. पियूष ने बताया कि जिले के लोगों में स्ट्रोक के लक्षणों और समय पर इलाज के महत्व के बारे में जागरूकता को अधिक प्रमुखता दी जानी चाहिए। तभी लाेग इस बीमारी के बारे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते है। वहीं स्ट्रोक के प्रथम 24 घंटों के भीतर समय पर इलाज हाेने से इसके नुकसान को दूर करने का 70 प्रतिशत मौका रहता है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि यह एक घातक बीमारी है, इसलिए नीम-हकीम के चक्कर में ना पड़े। साथ ही जल्द से जल्द किसी अच्छे चिकित्सक के संपर्क कर इसका इलाज बेहतर ढ़ंग से कराए। कहा कि आज भी ग्रामीण स्तर पर बहुत से लाेगाें काे लकवा व पैरालाइसिस मारने पर नीम-हकीम के चक्कर में पड़े रहते है। जिससे मरीज की जान काे जाेखिम में डाला जाता है। कभी भी एेसा काेई समस्या उत्पन्न हाेती है ताे तुरंत चिकित्क से परामर्श लें।

