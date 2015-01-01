पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमरजेंसी में दी सेवाएं:डॉक्टरों ने कार्य का बहिष्कार कर किया प्रदर्शन, ओपीडी सेवा पूरी तरह ठप रही

सीतामढ़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • हड़ताल के कारण दूर-दराज से आए मरीजों को बैरंग वापस लौटना पड़ा

इण्डियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के तत्वावधान में शुक्रवार को आयोजित अप्रशिक्षित आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी और एलोपैथिक इलाज के लिए लाइसेंस प्रदान करने के विरोध में जिले के चिकित्सकों ने सदर अस्पताल परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान कोविड-19 एवं आपातकालीन चिकित्सा को छोड़कर अन्य सभी कार्य को बंद रखा गया। वहीं चिकित्सकों ने सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉ. युगल किशोर प्रसाद ने कहा कि बिना पाठ्यक्रम, अध्ययन एवं प्रशिक्षण के आयुष चिकित्सकों को उपचार एवं सर्जरी के लिए प्राधिकृत करना एवं चिकित्सकों को पैक्टिस का लाइसेंस देना गलत है। इसके विरोध में जिले में बंदी की गई थी। उन्होंने सरकार से आयुष चिकित्सा परिषद से इस प्रावधान को वापस लेने की मांग की है।

साथ ही कहा कि यदि आयुष चिकित्सक एलौपैथी उपचार करेंगे, तो आयुष चिकित्सा पद्धति समाप्त हो जाएगी। इससे जनता का भी नुकसान होगा। सर्जन डॉ. सुनील कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि एक सर्जन को सर्जरी करने के लिए कठिन प्रशिक्षण के दौर से गुरजना पड़ता है।

बिना प्रशिक्षण एवं पढ़ाई के सर्जरी करने का लाइसेंस देना जनता के जान से खिलवाड़ करने के बराबर है। मौके पर डॉ. अंजना प्रसाद, डॉ. हिमांशु शेखर, डॉ. एसके वर्मा, डॉ. अमित वर्मा, डॉ. श्याम कुमार शर्राफ, डॉ. अनिल तिवारी, डॉ. प्रवीण कुमार, डॉ. मनोज कुमार, डॉ. नीवन नीरज आदि मौजूद थे।

अप्रशिक्षित डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देना जनता के साथ धोखा

अध्यक्ष डॉ. श्री प्रसाद ने बताया कि किसी अप्रशिक्षित चिकित्सकों को किसी गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रसित मरीजों को सर्जरी एवं इलाज के लिए प्रधिकृत करना जनता के साथ सरासर अन्याय होगा। इससे लाखों लोगों की जान खतरे में पड़ सकती है। उन्होंने सरकार से इस घातक प्रावधान को जल्द से जल्द वापस लेने की मांग की है। साथ ही जो चिकित्सक चिकित्सा के जिस पद्धति में प्रशिक्षित है, उन्हें उसी पद्धति में उपचार के लिए प्राधिकृत देने की मांग की है।

पुपरी के अस्पतालों में बंदी का रहा असर, नहीं दिखे मरीज

पुपरी। सरकार द्वारा लाए गए नये कानून को लेकर पुपरी अनुमंडल के सभी चिकित्सक शुक्रवार को हड़ताल पर रहे। इस दौरान प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में आउट डोर में किसी प्रकार के मरीजों को नही देखा गया। यहां आने वाले मरीज निराश होकर घर लौटने को बाध्य रहे। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. रामाशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि सभी डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर थे।

महिला ने कहा- दो दिन से बोखार लग रहलक ह

चिकित्सकाें के बंदी के कारण जिले के सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी बंद रहा। वैसे अस्पतालों में मरीजों का आवागमन जारी रहा। लेकिन, बिना इलाज कराए ही मरीजों को वापस घर लौटना पड़ा। डुमरा प्रखंड के बेरवास गांव निवासी संगीता देवी ने कहा कि हमरा दो दिन से बोखार लग रहलक ह।

आई अईली अस्पताल में इलाज करावे त डॉक्टर सब के बंदी के बारे में पता चलल। बताया कि अब वो निराश होकर बिना इलाज कराए ही वापस घर लौट रही है। वहीं बंदी होने के कारण अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी सेवा छोड़कर सभी सेवा बंद पड़ा था। पूरे दिन मरीज अस्पताल में पहुंचते रहे। फिर निराश होकर वापस घर लौटते गए।

