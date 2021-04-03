पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना की बनी रहती है आशंका:सड़क के किनारे गिट्टी-बालू रखने से वाहनों के आवागमन में हो रही है परेशानी, दुर्घटना की बनी रहती है आशंका

सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • किसी प्रकार से सड़क अतिक्रमण करना नियम विरुद्ध, सीओ या एसएचओ की अनुशंसा पर होगी धारा 133 के तहत कार्रवाई

नगर से लेकर ग्रामीण इलाके के चौक-चौराहों पर बालू सिमेंट के व्यवसायी सड़क किनारे अतिक्रमण कर बालू व गिट्टी रखा जा रहा है। इसके कारण दिनों दिन सड़कें सिकुड़ने लगी है। इतना ही नहीं इसके कारण वाहनों के परिचालन में भी परेशानी होती है। बालू व गिट्टी रखे जाने के कारण रास्ता भी नहीं दिखता रहता है। इससे सदैव ही दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी रहती है। इन स्थानों पर सदैव ही ट्रकों से सड़क पर अवरोध खड़ा करके गिट्टी व बालू को जहां अनलोड किया जाता है। वहीं ट्रैक्टर व अन्य वाहनों से उठाव भी किया जाता है। इससे सड़क जाम होती है तथा ट्रैफिक की गति भी थम सी जाती है।
निर्माण के दौरान सड़कों पर जमा किया जाता है बालू-गिट्टी | सड़क किनारे बनाए जा रहे भवनों का गिट्टी व बालू सड़कों पर रखा जाने लगा है। इससे भी आवागमन प्रभावित होती है। हद तो तब हो जाती है जब कुछ लोग सड़क पर ही भवन निर्माण के लिए बालू-सिमेंट मिलाने का काम शुरू कर देते हैं। जिससे दुर्घटना की आशंका बढ़ जाती है, वहीं वाहन चालक उन्हें टोकने से परहेज करते हैं वहीं प्रशासन इस ओर उदासीन बनी रहती है। स्थित यह बनी हुई है कि लोग ईट भी सड़क पर जमा करते हैं। वहीं भवनों का अवशेष भी सड़क किनारे ही जमा कर देते हैं।

सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर प्रशासन सख्त है। बालू गिट्टी सड़क के किनारे डालकर अतिक्रमण करना अथवा बाधा उत्पन्न करना नियम विरुद्ध है। यह स्थिति संज्ञान में आया है, शीघ्र ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अगर वे सड़क खाली नहीं करते हैं, तो उनका सामग्री भी सीज कर लिया जाएगा।
- चंद्रजीत प्रकाश, सीओ, डुमरा।

किसी प्रकार से सड़क अतिक्रमण करने पर धारा 133 की कार्रवाई की जाती है। संबंधित सीओ अथवा एसएचओ का इसके लिए अनुमंडल को अनुशंसा पत्र भेजना है। इसके बाद प्रशासन द्वारा कार्रवाई करते हुए सामग्री सीज करने के साथ ही अन्य कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।
- राकेश कुमार, एसडीओ सदर, सीतामढ़ी।

