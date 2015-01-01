पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पसंद:दीपावली पर मनपसंद मिठाई घर ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद

सीतामढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली को लेकर शंकर चौक स्थित मनपसंद मिठाई घर में स्वादिष्ट मिठाई व नमकीन के लिये ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। प्रतिष्ठान के प्रोपराइटर मस्तान जी का मानना है कि पिछले 26 वर्ष से ग्राहकों की विश्वसनीयता पर खड़ा उतरने के कारण ही मनपंसद ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद बना हुआ है। इसके पीछे सबसे बड़ा कारण यह है कि हम शुद्धता एवं क़्वालिटी से कभी समझौता नही करते है। हमारे यहां सभी तरह के मिठाई, नमकीन, चाइनीज फास्टफूड, डोसा, सुधा का दूध व सभी आइटम, आइस क्रीम उपलब्ध है। शादी विवाह या पार्टी के लिए ऑर्डर व पार्सल की विशेष व्यवस्था है। इसके अलावा बर्थडे केक, चॉक्लेट,कैंडल, व अन्य आकर्षक आईटम भी सस्ते मूल्य पर प्राप्त कर सकते है। मनपसंद मिठाई घर मे कोविड 19 को देखते हुए ग्राहकों व कारीगरों की स्क्रीनिंग व हैंड सेनेटीजेसन की भी व्यवस्था की गई है। यहां से सामान खरीदने वालों को निश्चित उपहार का अवसर दिया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें