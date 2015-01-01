पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:पारिवारिक कलह से तंग आकर युवक ने दी जान

सीतामढ़ी3 घंटे पहले
मेहसौल ओपी क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीनगर मोहल्ला में सोमवार की रात पारिवारिक कलह से तंग आकर गले में रस्सी बांधकर पंखा से लटक कर एक सरकारी कर्मचारी ने आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक की पहचान सोनबरसा थाना क्षेत्र के दोस्तिया गांव निवासी राम एकबाल साह के 34 वर्षीय पुत्र अजय कुमार के रूप में की गयी है। मामले को लेकर मृतक के पिता राम एकबाल साह का बयान पर थाने में दर्ज की गयी है। उसका पुत्र जल नल योजना, सुप्पी प्रखंड में कार्यरत था। वह सीतामढ़ी में लक्ष्मीनगर में किराया के मकान में पत्नी के साथ विगत दो वर्षों से रह रहा था। हालांकि कुछ दिनों से उसके पुत्र का पत्नी से अनबन चल रहा था। इस कारण सोमवार की रात गुस्सा में आकर उसके पुत्र ने गले में रस्सी बांधकर बिजली के पंखा से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर लिया।

